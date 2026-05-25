CBI takes over probe in Twisha Sharma dowry death case, re-registers FIR after receiving police files

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma and re-registered the FIR after receiving the case files from the local police. The agency will now conduct a fresh probe into the matter, which had earlier prompted serious allegations and demands for a detailed and impartial investigation. The Central Bureau of Investigation takes over probe in Twisha Sharma dowry death case. (Representative image)

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a suo motu case concerning the death of 32-year-old actor-model Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh, amid mounting allegations of institutional bias, procedural irregularities and possible lapses in the investigation.

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The matter was registered as “In Re: Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home” and was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court took cognisance based on media reports and the surrounding circumstances linked to the case.

"We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends not to go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure

"We request the media not to record statements of the victim's family and reduce their pain to sound bites," the bench said, adding that a narrative should be avoided.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the CBI would take over the probe and assured that the administrative steps would be taken today itself.