‘Our sleep is lost until we send you home’: Udhayanidhi Stalin on PM Modi's ‘sleepless’ jibe at INDIA bloc

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘sleepless’ remarks at the opposition INDIA bloc. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said his party will not sleep till it sends PM Modi and the BJP back home in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



"PM Modi says DMK is unable to sleep. Yes, our sleep is lost until we send you home. We are not going to sleep till we make the BJP go home. The gas cylinder in 2014 was ₹450 and now it's ₹1200. Since the election came, PM Modi has done drama and decreased ₹100. After the elections, he will again increase the price of cylinders by ₹500," Udhayanidhi was quoted as saying by ANI during a campaign in Thiruvanamalai district.



Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had recently dubbed Modi a '28 paise PM'

The DMK leader's remark is in retaliation to PM Modi's attack on the INDIA bloc earlier this month.



“The Congress and its 'ghamandia' alliance have problems with the inauguration of these development projects. They are sleepless because of these development projects. The Congress doesn't have the strength to talk about development. When I inaugurate developmental projects, they call it the 'Chunavi strategy'. Negativity, and only negativity, is the true characteristic of Congress,” the prime minister had said on March 11.



‘PM Modi did not visit TN during Michaung’: Udhayanidhi

Continuing his attack on the prime minister, Udhayanidhi said that Modi did not visit Tamil Nadu when the state was hit by Cyclone Michaung last year.

"Our CM has sought funds for Tami Nadu post cyclone from the centre, but not even a single rupee has been given to us till now. In the next 22 days, our cadres will go to each and every house, take responsibility and make sure you all make DMK win," the DMK leader added.

"June 3 marks the 100th birth anniversary of (late politician and former chief minister) M Karunanidhi and June 4 is Lok Sabha election counting. We will give a gift by winning all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Stalin added.