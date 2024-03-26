 ‘Our sleep is lost until we send you home’: Udhayanidhi Stalin on PM Modi's ‘sleepless’ jibe at INDIA bloc | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Our sleep is lost until we send you home’: Udhayanidhi Stalin on PM Modi's ‘sleepless’ jibe at INDIA bloc

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 02:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi on March 11 had called the INDIA bloc a ‘ghamandia’ alliance, stating that the opposition is sleepless due to his development projects.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘sleepless’ remarks at the opposition INDIA bloc. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said his party will not sleep till it sends PM Modi and the BJP back home in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"PM Modi says DMK is unable to sleep. Yes, our sleep is lost until we send you home. We are not going to sleep till we make the BJP go home. The gas cylinder in 2014 was 450 and now it's 1200. Since the election came, PM Modi has done drama and decreased 100. After the elections, he will again increase the price of cylinders by 500," Udhayanidhi was quoted as saying by ANI during a campaign in Thiruvanamalai district.

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin responds to BJP's 'nepotism' barb: 'I agree that DMK is...'

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had recently dubbed Modi a '28 paise PM'
Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had recently dubbed Modi a '28 paise PM'

The DMK leader's remark is in retaliation to PM Modi's attack on the INDIA bloc earlier this month.

“The Congress and its 'ghamandia' alliance have problems with the inauguration of these development projects. They are sleepless because of these development projects. The Congress doesn't have the strength to talk about development. When I inaugurate developmental projects, they call it the 'Chunavi strategy'. Negativity, and only negativity, is the true characteristic of Congress,” the prime minister had said on March 11.

ALSO READ: MK Stalin's DMK insulted J Jayalalithaa, says PM Narendra Modi

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘PM Modi did not visit TN during Michaung’: Udhayanidhi

Continuing his attack on the prime minister, Udhayanidhi said that Modi did not visit Tamil Nadu when the state was hit by Cyclone Michaung last year.

"Our CM has sought funds for Tami Nadu post cyclone from the centre, but not even a single rupee has been given to us till now. In the next 22 days, our cadres will go to each and every house, take responsibility and make sure you all make DMK win," the DMK leader added.

"June 3 marks the 100th birth anniversary of (late politician and former chief minister) M Karunanidhi and June 4 is Lok Sabha election counting. We will give a gift by winning all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Stalin added.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Our sleep is lost until we send you home’: Udhayanidhi Stalin on PM Modi's ‘sleepless’ jibe at INDIA bloc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On