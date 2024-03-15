Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin's DMK insulted J Jayalalithaa, says PM Narendra Modi

Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the workers of the ruling DMK had behaved with former Tamil Nadu chief minister (late) J Jayalalithaa. Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, he accused the MK Stalin-led party and the Congress of "cheating and insulting women". Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha election.(PTI)

"The workers of the DMK and Congress only know how to cheat and insult women. The people of Tamil Nadu know how the workers of the DMK behaved with former state CM J Jayalalithaa. They do politics in the name of women. DMK leaders also questioned our move to bring the Women's Reservation Bill," he said.

PM Modi called the DMK the enemy of the future and culture of Tamil Nadu. He accused the MK Stalin government of trying to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya event on January 22.

"But the DMK government tried to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. On this Supreme Court had to reprimand the Tamil Nadu government...They also didn't like the installation of the Sengol in the new parliament...It is our government which cleared the way for the Jallikattu," he added.

He said the people of Tamil Nadu will reject those trying to break the country.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir rejected people who dreamt of breaking the country. Now, people of Tamil Nadu are going to do the same," he added.

He said the BJP's performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will shatter the arrogance of the DMK and the INDIA bloc.

PM Modi said Centre is fast-tracking many initiatives for the district.

He accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of scams.

"On BJP's side are development initiatives, scams on INDIA bloc's side," he said.

PM Modi said the DMK and the Congress want to loot people.

"DMK and Congress want to come to power to loot people; DMK is the biggest beneficiary of the 2G scam," he added.

J Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK's iconic leader, passed away in 2016.

With inputs from PTI, ANI