‘Ours is the only party for all Indians’: Rahul Gandhi's message to Cong cadre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reiterated his call to the party workers and leaders to re-establish connection with the people. “Each Congress worker is like my family. Ours is the only party for all Indians. We must re-establish our connection with people, work with unity, and defeat RSS-BJP in this ideological battle to save the future of India,” Gandhi tweeted.The 51-year-old leader's tweet comes hours after he called upon the party cadres to reconnect with the people and strengthen the party which will not happen with a short cut. “I want to tell all Congress workers & leaders that you don't need to be scared. This country believes in truth. I'm with you for the rest of my life. And I'm going to fight this fight with you”, Gandhi said during the just concluded Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur.

There have been repeated clamours within the party ranks urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the grand old party. Sources in the Congress had told Hindustan Times that the Wayanad MP is ready to consider the post. A proposal came in the CWC meeting on March 14 to hold the election of the Congress president in August-September this year.Gandhi had stepped down as the Congress president after the party suffered a second straight drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi took over the interim Congress president. However, the electoral woes of the Congress are far from over.

