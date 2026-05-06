Out of 240 BJP MPs in LS, every 6th MP has won through vote theft: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Wednesday that every sixth BJP MP has secured his electoral victory through vote theft, and claimed that the entire government of Haryana is an “infiltrator”.

Gandhi also claimed that if fair elections were held, the BJP could not have won more than 140 seats. (Rahul Gandhi | Facebook)

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Gandhi also claimed that if fair elections were held, the BJP could not have won more than 140 seats.

“Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments. Out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft. It’s not hard to identify them - should we call them “infiltrators” in BJP’s own language?” the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Saha posted on his official X account in Hindi on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} “And Haryana? There, the entire government is “infiltrator.” The institutions they keep in their pockets, the ones that tamper with voter lists and the electoral process - those themselves are “remote controlled.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And Haryana? There, the entire government is “infiltrator.” The institutions they keep in their pockets, the ones that tamper with voter lists and the electoral process - those themselves are “remote controlled.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Their real fear is the truth. Because if fair elections were held, even today they couldn’t win 140 seats,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their real fear is the truth. Because if fair elections were held, even today they couldn’t win 140 seats,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Rahul Gandhi interacts with dist presidents in Kangra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Rahul Gandhi interacts with dist presidents in Kangra {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Gandhi alleged that “Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Gandhi alleged that “Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also supported Banerjee’s claims that more than 100 seats have been “stolen” from TMC in Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also supported Banerjee’s claims that more than 100 seats have been “stolen” from TMC in Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal. We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh. Haryana. Maharashtra. Lok Sabha 2024 etc”, he posted on his official X account on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal. We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh. Haryana. Maharashtra. Lok Sabha 2024 etc”, he posted on his official X account on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the allegations, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju asked Rahul Gandhi to respect the mandate of the people.

“Please learn to respect the mandate of the People. The more you attack the Constitutional Authorities, the more you’ll lose your own remaining credibility as a leader. Do critise the Govt. Policies, attack us but please respect the Constitution of India”, Rijiju wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Rijiju also alleged that the Congress treated Muslims as vote banks. “Rahul Gandhi Ji, this is the reason, so why blame others!! It’s the failure of your leadership. Respect Muslims & don’t treat Muslims as mere Vote Bank.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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