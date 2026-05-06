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Out of 240 BJP MPs in LS, every 6th MP has won through vote theft: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that every sixth BJP MP in the Lok Sabha secured his or her seat through “vote chori”

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:47 am IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji
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Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Wednesday that every sixth BJP MP has secured his electoral victory through vote theft, and claimed that the entire government of Haryana is an “infiltrator”.

Gandhi also claimed that if fair elections were held, the BJP could not have won more than 140 seats. (Rahul Gandhi | Facebook)

Gandhi also claimed that if fair elections were held, the BJP could not have won more than 140 seats.

“Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments. Out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft. It’s not hard to identify them - should we call them “infiltrators” in BJP’s own language?” the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Saha posted on his official X account in Hindi on Wednesday.

Reacting to the allegations, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju asked Rahul Gandhi to respect the mandate of the people.

“Please learn to respect the mandate of the People. The more you attack the Constitutional Authorities, the more you’ll lose your own remaining credibility as a leader. Do critise the Govt. Policies, attack us but please respect the Constitution of India”, Rijiju wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Rijiju also alleged that the Congress treated Muslims as vote banks. “Rahul Gandhi Ji, this is the reason, so why blame others!! It’s the failure of your leadership. Respect Muslims & don’t treat Muslims as mere Vote Bank.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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