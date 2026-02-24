Over 1,300 houses razed in Rajkot's largest-ever demolition drive amid heavy police deployment

Over 1,300 houses were razed as part of a mega demolition drive launched by civic authorities in Gujarat's Rajkot on Tuesday to clear illegal settlements along the Aji River. The RMC had demolished around 1,350 houses along the Aji River as of 2 pm on Tuesday. (PTI)

The demolition drive, which is the largest-ever by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, was carried out amid tight security, with the deployment of more than 2,500 police personnel, PTI news agency reported.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Jani told PTI that around 1,500 properties were issued notices, which included around 681 houses along the riverbank. Of these, the RMC had demolished around 1,350 houses along the Aji River as of 2 pm on Tuesday, civic chief Tushar Sumera told PTI.

Local police, surveillance teams, drone surveillance units, Special Operations Group personnel, Quick Response Teams (QRT) and State Reserve Police Force were present at the site to ensure peaceful completion of the drive.