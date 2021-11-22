Over 1.8 million get jabs in Tamil Nadu in 10th mega drive

Tamil Nadu inoculated 1,821,005 people against Covid-19 in the 10th mega vaccination exercise conducted across the state on Sunday, the health department said.

A total of 672,580 people got the first dose while 1,148,425 the second dose, comprising 75.75% (first dose) and 39.53% (second dose) of the population, a press release said here.

Minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian said Tamil Nadu has set a target to achieve 100% vaccination by the month-end against the Covid-19 pandemic and till date it has inoculated 75% of the population with single dose.

“Even if there is a fourth or fifth wave of the contagion, the fatalities due to the virus was expected to be ‘minimal’ since it has been proved that people who receive the vaccination were 97.5 per cent safe, “ the minister told reporters after inaugurating the 10th mega vaccination camp in Chennai.

He inspected the vaccination drive in the city that was conducted in various places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

The health department commenced the mass vaccination programme every Sunday beginning September 12 and since then it has been conducting the campaign every week.On November 17, the department decided to hold two mass vaccination exercises every week instead of weekly programme.

The state saw 756 new infections on Sunday, pushing the coronavirus count to 2,720,271 while the toll rose to 36,375 with 14 more deaths, the department said. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 847 people getting discharged in last 24 hours, aggregating to 2,675,174 leaving 8,722 active infections, a bulletin said.