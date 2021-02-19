Over 10 million vaccine doses given to health, frontline workers in India

More than 10 million doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been administered to health and frontline workers in India since the inoculation drive started on January 16, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s dashboard on Friday morning.

According to the data, 10,188,007 doses have so far been given in the first phase of the inoculation drive. The tally includes health workers who have received the second dose as well as health and frontline workers who have taken only the first shot yet.

Eleven states and Union territories—Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh—have vaccinated more than 75% of the registered health workers for the first dose, the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 32 people died after receiving the shot till Thursday evening. Of them, 13 died in the hospital while 19 deaths were recorded outside the hospital. No case of serious/severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI)/death is attributable to vaccination, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh are among 10 states that have recorded the highest number of vaccinations, the statement added.

The encouraging tally comes at a time when several states, especially Maharashtra, have begun to worry about the fresh spike in daily Covid-19 cases. They have imposed stricter norms to keep in check citizens who are found flouting restrictions.

On Friday, India’s infection tally reached 10,963,394 with 13,193 cases reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 156,111 people have died of the viral disease while 10,667,741 patients have recovered from it. The country’s active caseload has been witnessing a rise for the past few days. There were 139,542 active cases across the nation, which accounts for about 1.2% of the total positive cases, according to the health ministry.