Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Over 10 workers feared trapped in warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura

Over 10 workers feared trapped in warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2023 11:00 PM IST

More than 10 workers feared trapped under sacks filled with grains after a storage unit collapsed at a warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura

More than 10 workers feared trapped under sacks filled with grains after a storage unit collapsed at a warehouse in Karnataka's Vijaypura, PTI reported. This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

JCB machines stationed outside a warehouse inn Karnataka's Vijaypura.(PTI)
Get Latest India News and Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
karnataka bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP