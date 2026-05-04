All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the counting of votes on Monday (May 4) in the Kerala assembly elections across 140 counting centres set up at 43 locations in the state, said chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar on Sunday. Over 15,000 to be engaged for counting day duties in Kerala

As always, the postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the votes registered on the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Kelkar said that the tentative polling figure in the state stood at 79.70% after factoring in the postal ballots received so far. Of the total 53,984 postal ballots issued to service voters, 20,028 ballots have been returned by May 1. The final turnout will be revealed after the Election Commission releases the Index Card, a report prepared using data compiled by all the returning officers.

“This figure is expected to rise because service voters can send in their postal ballots until the start of counting. Despite Sunday being a holiday, we have asked the postal department to ensure the delivery of postal ballots today too. Measures have been taken to hand over all postal ballots received yesterday and today to the respective returning officers,” Kelkar told reporters at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

ECI officials said that 15,465 officials including 140 returning officers (RO), 1340 additional assistant returning officers, 4208 micro observers, 4208 counting supervisors and 5563 counting assistants will be part of the counting day brigade on Monday to ensure smooth conduct of the process.

The counting process involves the counting of EVM votes of a maximum of 14 booths in each round. Number of rounds will vary depending on the total votes cast in each constituency. On Monday, before counting starts, the strong rooms, where the EVMs and VVPATs are stored, will be opened in the presence of candidates, representatives of political parties and ECI officials.

In case of a mismatch between EVM number and the number of votes cast in a constituency, the ECI officials will count the VVPAT slips.

As part of maintaining law and order preventing any form of political violence post counting of votes, 32,301 police personnel will be deployed across the state.

Kelkar said that as part of a new reform, QR code-based photo identity cards will be issued to those entering the counting centres. Only those with valid identification cards will be allowed in. The steps have been taken to reduce friction and needless verbal tussles between representatives of political parties at counting centres.

The model code of conduct will be in force till May 6 in the state, said Kelkar, unless it is withdrawn by the ECI.