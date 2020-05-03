Over 150 migrant workers jump quarantine in Odisha, state government warns of arrest

india

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:37 IST

One of the major concerns for Odisha government in getting a grip over the rising numbers of Covid positive cases in the State when the numbers went up further today after 150 migrant labourers of Ganjam district, who had returned from Surat a day ago, fled from two quarantine centres over lack of food, water and other facilities.

Around 200 migrant workers were kept in two quarantine centres set up at Janata High School and Adarsh Vidyalaya in Beguniapada block of Ganjam district after they were brought back from Surat in two buses on Saturday. But on Sunday, 150 of them attempted to flee protesting lack of proper facilities. While the police managed to catch 50 of them, a hunt is on to nab the rest.

The labourers alleged that they did not get food, drinking water and other facilities at the two quarantine centres. “After we reached the quarantine centre, we did not get any water to drink or to take bath. We were told that the officials had made arrangements for only 60 people. Why should we stay in quarantine if we don’t get basic facilities,” said one of the migrant labourers working in a diamond polishing units of Surat.

“If the government can’t provide food and other facilities to 100 people, how would they ensure stay of lakhs of people who are returning to the state,” the labourer asked.

A similar scene played out in another quarantine centre of Khallikote block where the migrant workers created a ruckus over being served breakfast of upma at noon. In a video that has gone viral, the migrant workers, kept in an Adarsh Vidyalaya of Subalaya grampanchayat of Khallikote block, are seen putting the upma served on a disposable plate on ground refusing to eat it. Subalaya sarpanch Kedar Swain, however, said that the matter has been sorted out.

As per the guidelines of the Odisha government, all migrant workers who are returning to villages will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine in the 7,000-odd temporary medical centres. The state government has approved per diem expenditure of Rs 120 on their food for an adult and Rs 100 for a child below 14 years. Similarly, Rs 300 would be spent on personal hygiene kit that includes tooth brush, paste, tongue cleaner, soaps, oil, razor, masks, sanitary pad, mug, bottle and bucket. After successful of quarantine, each of them would get Rs 2,000.

The jumping of quarantine came on the heels of two of the Surat-returned migrants in Ganjam testing positive. Both the Surat returnees, aged 17 and 22 years, were asymptomatic and travelled in a bus. Till now, 162 persons in Odisha have tested positive with more than half turning out to be with travel histories to Covid hotspots like Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Sounding a warning for those jumping quarantine, chief secretary Asit Tripathy said violators will be arrested as per the Epidemic Act and will not get the Rs 2,000 incentive. “The returnees, who are creating nuisance and escaping from quarantine centres, will be kept at quarantine centres away from their respective home districts. Once caught, these violators will be arrested and their quarantine period will extend,” said Tripathy.

“In the last two months, we have been able to contain Covid-19 spread in Odisha in comparison to other states. A lot of frontline workers are working 24x7 across the state and their contribution is commendable. We will continue the good work and will not comprise it at any level,” he said, requesting migrants coming by buses to avoid overcrowding and maintain social distancing. “Buses must have a valid pass, without which entry into the State borders will be denied. Overcrowded buses will also be denied entry.”