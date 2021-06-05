Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Over 16.5 million Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre
india news

Over 16.5 million Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

The total consumption, including wastage, stands at 226,508,508 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 03:18 PM IST
A nurse displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine arranged at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at a municipal hospital in Pune.(Bloomberg file photo)

More than 16.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

So far, over 24 crore doses have been provided to the states and UTs, it said in a statement.

The total consumption, including wastage, stands at 226,508,508 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Saturday, the ministry said.

"More than 1.65 crore (1,65,00,572) Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it said.

So far, 243,009,080 vaccine doses have been provided free of cost to the states and UTs by the government of India and through the direct state procurement category, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine coronavirus in india
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video

Clip shows how her parents reacted when she got a dog they were reluctant to get

Man in MP’s Jabalpur grows over 2,500 bonsais to create mini forest on terrace

Mark Zuckerberg shares how it feels to teach his kid to type. Parents may relate
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP