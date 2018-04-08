Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy

More than 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away and nets of around 20 boats snapped by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said on Sunday.

The fishermen from the island town of Katchatheevu had ventured into sea in 434 boats and were fishing off the islet on Saturday night when Sri Lankan naval personnel reached the spot and snapped the fishing nets of 20 boats before chasing them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja alleged.

All the fishermen had to return to shore without a catch, he said.

On March 3 too, more than 2,500 fisherfolk from Katchatheevu were allegedly chased away by the Lankan Navy while they were fishing near the islet.