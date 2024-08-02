Over 2,300 pilgrims stranded on Kedarnath trek route rescued

Over 2,300 pilgrims stranded at separate locations along the Kedarnath trek route have been rescued using an alternative track, Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said on Friday. The pilgrims were stranded after heavy rains damaged the route. Rescuers faced challenges due to debris and boulder falls on the Sonprayag-Gaurikund route. Chinook and Mi-17V5 have been stationed at Gaucher to rescue the stranded people. (Sourced)

SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra said separate teams rescued the pilgrims using a two-kilometer-long alternative route. “...737 have been rescued using choppers. The remaining pilgrims are being brought to Lincholi and Kedarnath helipad.”

Mishra said it has been a challenging rescue operation. “Due to debris and boulder falls, the Sonprayag-Gaurikund route has been damaged,” said Mishra. He added they are using drones for a new plan so that the rescue operation can be carried out more effectively. Mishra said two backup teams have joined the operation.

“Four teams at Lincholi and Kedarnath have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the pilgrims,” he said.

At least thirteen people have been killed in rain-related incidents since Wednesday evening. Heavy rains lashed parts of the state, leading to waterlogging, flooding, landslides, and uprooting of trees.

The Indian Air Force has stationed Chinook and Mi-17V5 at Gaucher to rescue the stranded people on the Kedarnath trek route.

Kedarnath Development Authority’s additional chief executive officer Yogendra Singh said 15 pilgrims were taken to Gauchar in an Mi17 helicopter. “...Chinook and Mi-17V5 helicopters are unable to fly for the rescue operation due to bad weather.” He said they were providing food packets to the stranded pilgrims until the weather improves.