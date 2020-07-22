Over 2,300 villages under water, 1.10 lakh hectare crop area destroyed in Assam flood; more rain likely today

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 11:41 IST

The Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning ia very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh,” the IMD’s weather bulletin on Wednesday morning stated.

Assam is already reeling under flood due to incessant rain and 24.19 lakh people in 24 districts are affected, a government report said. A total of 87 people have died in flood-related incidents.

The Central Water Commission (CWC), which has been regularly releasing updates on the river level, said on Wednesday morning that the Brahmaputra is expected to rise 30 cm by Thursday evening. Other rivers like Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, Gaurang, Kushiyara and Sankosh are also flowing above the danger mark.

A report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks in Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Goalpara cities, besides at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur districts.

The ASDMA report further said that at present 2,323 villages across Assam are under water and 1.10 lakh hectares of crop area has been damaged.

The flood-affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar.

Massive erosion has been witnessed at different places of Majuli, Baksa, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts, it added.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the erosion hit areas of Tulsijhara village near Hagrama bridge in Chirang district on Tuesday and assessed the devastations caused by Aie river.

Rescue personnel evacuated 869 stranded people by boats in nine of the affected districts on Tuesday and shifted them to safer locations.

A total of 66 roads in six affected districts remain submerged or were damaged on Tuesday, according to ASDMA. Five bridges were damaged in Darrang and one in Barpeta on Tuesday.

A total 397 relief camps and distribution centres have been opened in 18 districts where 44,498 people have taken shelter currently, the ASDMA report said.