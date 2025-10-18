Over 200 Maoists surrender in Bastar in a body blow to LWE

More than 200 Maoist cadres, including a Central Committee (CC) member, surrendered before authorities in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, on Friday, in what officials described as the largest mass surrender in the history of anti-Naxal operations in the state. 210 Maoists, including a Central Committee member of the Maoist organization, surrendered before the police and paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district. (ANI)

With this, a total of 238 Maoists have abandoned violence and joined the mainstream in the past three days, including the28 who surrendered on Wednesday, the officials said. They added the 210 Maoists who surrendered on Friday, carried a total reward of ₹9.18 crore on their arrest.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai called it “a historic day not only for Bastar but for Chhattisgarh and the entire nation.” According to officials, Friday’s surrender marks a decisive turning point in the government’s ongoing campaign to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism.

All cadres surrendered before senior police and paramilitary officials at the Police Lines in Jagdalpur. They were formally welcomed into the mainstream by tribal community leaders and priests, who greeted them with red roses symbolising peace, love, and a new beginning.

A banner displayed behind the stage read: “Poona Margem – Punarwas se Punarjeevan: Maoist cadres rejoining the mainstream.” Poona Margem (rehabilitation for social integration) is a Bastar Range Police initiative aimed at encouraging Maoists to return to society.

Union home minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. On Thursday, Shah declared Abujhmad and North Bastar as free from Naxal terror, stating that “those who surrender are welcome, but those who continue violence will face firm action.

Self reflection, debate in Maoist ranks

Speaking to Hindustan Times, before laying down their arms, Maoist spokesperson Rupesh said the decision to suspend the armed struggle was the outcome of intense internal debate and self-reflection within the organisation. According to him, there was a growing realization that their long-standing strategy to resist state action had failed to adapt to changing realities.

“Our strategy to counter the state’s offensive was not sufficient… we got trapped badly,” Rupesh said. “We should have changed our approach according to the changes taking place in the country and the world, but we failed to do that.”

He said several Central Committee members, including the late Raju Dada, had written candid “self-criticisms acknowledging where they went wrong and why their efforts fell short”. But the decision to halt the armed campaign, he clarified, was not taken in any collective meeting of the leadership.

“This decision was not made in a committee meeting,” Rupesh said. “It happened under the direct guidance of the general secretary and through the initiative of leaders like Sonu Dada.”

He described it as a “necessary but rule-violating step,” taken under pressure from the government’s continuing crackdown.

Within the organisation, Rupesh added, ideological divides had also deepened, particularly over identifying the principal contradiction in Indian society. “This ideological divide affected our entire political strategy,” he said.

He criticised the “ambiguity and coercion” in the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.

“No one is surrendering because they expect a car, a horse or a big amount of money,” he said. “People are not thinking about any material benefits at all.”

According to him, one of the biggest flaws in the rehabilitation policy of Chhattisgarh is the expectation that those who lay down arms must assist in anti-Naxal operations if they want their criminal cases to be closed.

“You have to help in anti-Naxal operations, only then will the authorities even think about closing your cases,” Rupesh said. “They take people who come out and lay down their arms and re-arm them, and send them back to fight against their own former comrades, that is a very serious problem.”

He contrasted this with states such as Telangana, where, he said, such coercive conditions do not exist. “There, rehabilitation doesn’t mean being forced to act against your own people,” he added. Rupesh argued that the policy, in its current form, prevents genuine reintegration into civil life and instead perpetuates cycles of mistrust.

Rupesh said the group’s decision to return to democratic engagement was tied to certain assurances sought from the Chhattisgarh government.

“Our first condition is clear, we will not be recruited into the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and we will not be part of anti-Naxal operations,” he said, adding that deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma had accepted this demand.

The group has also called for the lifting of ban on organisations such as Moolvasi Bachao Manch.

“We want the ban on organisations like Moolvasi Bachao Manch to be removed,” Rupesh said. “The government has agreed that such restrictions will not be imposed again.”

Another major demand, he added, is the release of imprisoned cadres who share their new outlook and wish to work through democratic means.

“Those comrades who agree with our present line of thinking and are still in jail should be released,” he said. “The government has assured us that it will help secure their bail.”

Rupesh reiterated that their move should not be seen as surrender but as transformation. “We now want to work shoulder to shoulder with the people, in a democratic way,” he said. “This is not an end, it is an attempt to save the movement and those connected to it.”

CM welcomes surrender

Addressing a press conference after the surrender ceremony, chief minister Sai said 210 “brothers and sisters who were misguided and detached from society have now rejoined the mainstream”, expressing faith in the Constitution, Gandhian non-violence, and the state’s rehabilitation policy. He said the surrendered Maoists came from across the rank and file of the Maoist organisation, and congratulated them on their decision.

Sai said that the government’s Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, along with the “Niyad Nella Nar Yojana” and “Poona Margem – Punarwas se Punarjeevan”, represent “a call for trust and transformation.”

“Because of these initiatives, people in erstwhile Maoist strongholds are now laying down arms and embracing the government’s pledge of trust and development,” he said.Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Sai added, “This moment symbolises the foundation of a peaceful future for Chhattisgarh. Our government is fully committed to ensuring a dignified and secure future for the surrendered cadres.” He said it was the resolve of the double-engine government—led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Union home minister Amit Shah—to make Chhattisgarh completely free from Naxalism.

“Under their guidance, Chhattisgarh is moving toward a new era of peace, trust, and development,” Sai said.

The chief minister noted that the State’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy includes provisions for financial aid, land benefits, industrial policy incentives, and livelihood opportunities for surrendered cadres. Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said members of the entire Maad division and formations of North Bastar Division are among those who laid down arms. “With this, North-West Bastar has now been completely freed from Maoist presence,” he said.

He added that the surrendered cadres requested lifting the ban on the Moolvasi Bachao Manch, an organization previously banned under the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005. The chief minister decided that the ban will remain in force until October 30, and will not be extended further. Sharma clarified that there has never been, nor will there be, any compulsion for rehabilitated Maoists to join the District Reserve Guard (DRG). “Out of the total DRG strength, only about 10% are former cadres,” he said.

The government also addressed concerns about Maoist prisoners. Sharma said that those in jail who wish to change their status from “arrested” to “rehabilitated” would be considered under the same policy framework. Under the policy, rehabilitated cadres will receive all facilities, including medical assistance, he added.

From across Maoist ranks

Among the senior leaders who surrendered are Rupesh alias Satish, a Central Committee member; Bhaskar alias Rajman Mandavi, Ranita, Raju Salam, and Dhannu Vetti alias Santu, all four members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC); and Ratan Elam, a Regional Committee member.

Rupesh, while speaking to a local reporter before surrendering, said they were “giving up weapons but not their commitment to the people’s cause.”

“We are not surrendering; we have laid down arms and will continue working for the people through peaceful, non-violent movements,” he said.

153 weapons handed to authorities

The surrendered cadres handed over 153 weapons, including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 SLRs, 23 INSAS rifles, one INSAS LMG, 36 .303 rifles, four carbines, 11 BGLs, 41 single-shot/12-bore guns, and one pistol, officials said. Earlier this month, on October 2, 103 Naxalites, including 49 carrying a total bounty of over ₹1.06 crore, had surrendered in Bijapur district.