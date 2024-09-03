 Over 200 residents fall sick after drinking water at Greater Noida's Supertech Eco Village 2. What happened? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
Over 200 residents fall sick after drinking water at Greater Noida's Supertech Eco Village 2. What happened?

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Sep 03, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Four towers of Supertech Eco Village 2 were affected by contamination likely caused by improper cleaning of the water tanks over three days last week.

More than 200 residents of Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West reportedly fell ill on Monday due to contaminated water, with children being the most affected, showing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. The residents blame the issue on poorly cleaned water tanks in the society, The Times of India reported.

The problem became evident when residents from four towers, specifically C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7, of Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West complained of health issues. (360 Realtors)
The problem became evident when residents from four towers, specifically C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7, complained of health issues. These towers, consisting of 20-storey buildings with more than 160 flats, were affected by contamination likely caused by improper cleaning of the water tanks over three days last week. Residents suspect that the cleaning process left contaminants in the water, leading to the illnesses, the ToI report added.

The situation has been particularly severe for children. Abhiram Singh, a resident, told the publication that his three-year-old son became ill with diarrhea, fever, and vomiting on Monday morning and is now receiving treatment at Surbhi Hospital in Noida.

In response to the complaints, the society's maintenance team inspected the water tanks, collected samples for testing, and promised to address any deficiencies found. They also assured that those responsible for any negligence would face consequences.

"My son came from a coaching institute and complained of ill health. He vomited twice in the institute. After a while, my younger son, who is aged 8, started complaining of ill health," NDTV quoted a resident of the society as saying.

“I also came back from the office at 9pm and felt nauseous around 11pm. All this is happening due to contamination of water,” he added.

Another resident mentioned that since Sunday night, children began falling ill with symptoms like vomiting, dysentery, and stomach aches. "At first, we assumed the children had eaten something outside that caused this. But as we spoke to more people in the society, the number of cases kept rising," NDTV quoted him as saying.

He added that the complaints started coming in after a society water tank was cleaned two days prior. Officials have now launched an investigation into the incident.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
