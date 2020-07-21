e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Over 24 lakh still affected in Assam floods; death toll rises to 85

Over 24 lakh still affected in Assam floods; death toll rises to 85

Over 48,000 persons displaced by flood waters have taken shelter in 468 relief camps and nearly 1.10 lakh hectares of crop area in the affected districts is submerged under water, according to the bulletin.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:09 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
A boy transports a pot on a makeshift raft through a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam on July 20, 2020.
A boy transports a pot on a makeshift raft through a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam on July 20, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

Assam continued to reel under floods on Monday with over 24 lakh people still affected across the state while the death toll rose to 85.

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2,254 villages in 70 revenue circles across 24 of the state’s 33 districts are still affected by floods.

Over 48,000 persons displaced by flood waters have taken shelter in 468 relief camps and nearly 1.10 lakh hectares of crop area in the affected districts is submerged under water, according to the bulletin.

State disaster response force personnel and police rescued 291 stranded persons in 9 of the affected districts using boats and shifted them to safer locations during Monday.

Several roads, embankments, bridges in five of the affected districts got damaged due to flood waters. Heavy erosion was reported from Majuli, Baksa, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

According to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) authorities, around 85% of the park spread over 430 sq km continued to be inundated. Till date, 113 animals including 9 rhinos that died due to drowning have been killed this monsoon in and around the park.

As per a bulletin issued by Central Water Commission (CWC) most rivers in Assam continued to be in spate with Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kapili, Beki and Kushiyara flowing above the danger mark at several places.

tags
top news
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In