Over 4,700 complaints of women abandoned by NRI husbands received in last 10 years: NCW

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:20 IST

More than 4,700 complaints of woman who were abandoned by their NRI husbands have been received in the last 10 years with the highest number of grievances from Punjab and Delhi, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Thursday.

Talking about country-wise statistics, Sharma said the highest number of complaints have been received from the US, followed by Australia and Canada.

“As many as 1,105 complaints have been received from NRI husbands living in the US followed by Australia at 378 and Canada at 326 in the last 10 years,” she said.

In the last 10 years, Sharma said the highest number of complaints were received last year at 750, followed by 582 this year.

She said a total of 4,779 complaints have been received in the last 10 years.

“Around 13.92 per cent of complaints were received from Delhi at 665, followed by 10 per cent of complaints received from Punjab at 479,” she added.

The National Commission for Women chairperson emphasised on the need to increase awareness among families to do proper background research of the man they are looking for their daughter to get married.

“It is better to prevent such a marriage and for that it is important that there is awareness among people that they do a proper background search. Secondly, it is also important for perception around marrying their daughter to an NRI change,” she added.

Sharma said more and more women are coming forward to report their complaints to the NRI cell of the commission.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 23:19 IST