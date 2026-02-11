Over 42% from OBCs in PMIS, 31% women, RS told

Over 42.92% of interns under the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) Pilot Project belonged to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), while 31.01% were women, 14.26% Scheduled Castes (SCs), 5.45% Scheduled Tribes (STs), and just 0.97% Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the government told Parliament on Tuesday. The minister of state in the ministry of corporate affairs Harsh Malhotra disclosed the figures in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP Mukul Wasnik in the Rajya Sabha on social representation, detailing category-wise participation across both rounds of the PMIS pilot. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan leaves after adjourning the house during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV)

In his reply, Malhotra said Round I of the PMIS, launched on October 3, 2024, saw partner companies post more than 127,000 internship opportunities on the Pilot Project’s portal. “Against this, over 621,000 applications were received from about 181,000 candidates. Partner companies made over 82,000 internship offers to over 60,000 candidates and over 8,700 interns joined their internship,” he stated.

He added that Round II, launched on January 9, 2025, recorded over 118,000 internship opportunities, including new and edited unfilled posts from the previous round. “Over 455,000 applications were received from over 214,000 applicants in this round. Partner companies have made over 83,000 offers to over 71,000 candidates and over 7,300 interns joined their internship,” Malhotra said.

Overall, across both rounds of the pilot project, partner companies posted more than 245,000 internship opportunities, drawing over 1.8 million applications from nearly 395,000 candidates, with more than 165,000 offers issued and over 16,000 interns joining so far, according to the data shared in Parliament.