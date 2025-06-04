Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Over 45 crypto exchanges onboarded on I4C’s Sahyog Portal

BySejal Sharma
Jun 04, 2025 03:36 PM IST

All legal requests related to cryptocurrency information can now be submitted through the Sahyog Portal

In a move to tighten oversight on digital assets, more than 45 cryptocurrency exchanges have been onboarded onto the government’s Sahyog Portal, two officials familiar with the development told HT. This integration allows law enforcement agencies to directly raise data disclosure requests under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita or through Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act.

Efforts are also underway to bring major global players like Binance and Bitget onto the system. (Representational image)
All legal requests related to cryptocurrency information can now be submitted through the Sahyog Portal, a senior official confirmed, adding that international platforms like KuCoin and Bybit have also been onboarded. Efforts are underway to bring major global players like Binance and Bitget onto the system as well.

The move is aimed at streamlining access to transaction records, user data, and other digital evidence from crypto platforms during investigations. Under Section 94, authorities can demand the production of electronic communications or devices relevant to a case.

Among the domestic exchanges, WazirX has been confirmed to be onboarded, HT has learnt.

