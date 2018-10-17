Over 5,000 killed in road mishaps in Haryana in 2017, says report

Of total 5,120 people who lost their lives in road mishaps in 2017 in Haryana, 1,137 were aged between 18 and 25 and another 345 were below the age of 18, the latest report of the research wing of the Union ministry of roads transport and highways reveals.

The statistics in the report further show that the number of persons aged between 25 and 35, who were killed in road accidents, was 1,418. The report further shows that 1,019 persons aged between 35 and 45 lost their lives on road and another 1,105 aged between 45 and 60 got killed in road mishaps. The number of victims above 60 years was 601, the report says.

What are the reasons

The report reveals that over 4,400 accidents took place because of over-speeding in which 1,962 people lost their lives while over 880 were grievously hurt. As many as 180 accidents were caused by drunken driving in which 86 people got killed and 61 sustained grievous injuries.

In 432 accidents caused due to driving on the wrong side, 185 people lost their lives, leaving 195 others grievously hurt. In 147 accidents caused by jumping red traffic light, 53 were killed and 27 others grievously hurt, the report adds.

No fault of weather

Also, contrary to the impression that more accidents occur in bad weather conditions, the reports says that over half of the total casualties in road mishaps occurred in accidents that happened in clear and sunny weather.

The number of people killed in rain was 614 and 900 in foggy conditions. Statistics further reveal that in the hails or sleet weather, 45 people were killed road mishaps while 1,184 lives were lost in road mishaps in other weather conditions across the state.

Fatal highways

The reports shows that of the total deaths, 1,990 persons died in accidents on national highways in the state while the number of casualties on the state highways was 1,369 last year. The number of casualties on national highways in 2014 was 1,704; in 2015 it was 1,759 and in 2016 it was 1,845.

On the state highways, the number of road deaths was 1,339 in 2014; 1,475 in 2015 and 1,243 in 2016.

As many as 1,761 people lost their lives on roads other than state or national highways.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 09:43 IST