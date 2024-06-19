Over 50% of NW India in grip of its hottest spell since 1951

This year’s arduous summer, which has led to oppressive conditions for millions of people across the country, has sparked what is perhaps the most prolonged spell of heat ever recorded in at least 50% of northwest India — Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan — data shows. A man covers his face using a cloth to shield himself from the sun as he inspects railway tracks during a hot summer day in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

This heat spell across India’s north, east and northwest is also particularly agonising due to the unusually extreme night-time temperatures, which India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists call “warm nights”, being experienced across the swathe of areas in the grip of the heat streak.

Scientists and doctors said that combination of high day-time and night-time temperatures has led to conditions that put immense heat stress on the body, especially for those who are without access to air conditioners or coolers. It is further aggravated by the lack of availability of cool water.

In many areas in Delhi, for example, people are getting unusually warm tap water through day and night.

Data analysed by HT shows that more than half of northwestern India has experienced a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius (°C) or higher on almost all days in the past 33 days (the period between May 16 and June 17). This makes it the longest 40°+ spell since 1951 in most parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Nearly half of Gujarat (around 44% of the state) and more than a third of Uttar Pradesh (34% of the state’s area) are also experiencing its worst heat spell since 1951, the earliest year for which data is available.

This also shows how wide a swathe is in the grips of this excruciatingly long heat spell.

In nearly a quarter of the country’s area (24%), this year is at least in the top five longest heat spells ever recorded. It is among the top 10 in 32% of the area, and among the top 20 in 40% of the country’s area. To be sure, this is the case when 37% of the country’s area has either never reached a 40°C reading in the May 16-June 17 period, or did not this year. If we exclude this area, then 40°C+ temperatures have been experienced on the maximum number of days this year in over 25% of India.

While the extreme day temperature is part of the problem, it does not fully capture why this year’s heat has felt agonising. For that, weather scientists, point to the high temperature that is also prevalent in the night — the only time people expect any relief.

“The day temperatures are way too high. So naturally the nights are not able to cool down as much. If the maximum temperatures are in the range of 45-46°C, you cannot expect night time temperatures to be normal either,” said M Mohapatra, IMD director general.

A warm night is declared only when the maximum temperature remains 40°C or more, and is defined based on departures of actual minimum temperatures. A warm night is when minimum temperature departure is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

“More warm nights are being experienced this time… At night there is an outgoing longwave radiation or the heat is radiated back. But the temperatures are so high and hot westerly winds are blowing at night, so that is not happening as expected,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

The monsoon, which has barely progressed beyond central India since June 11, has only added to the woes. “We are expecting monsoon to pick up in a few days which may help in modulating temperatures,” Palawat added.

The average June rainfall for the country as a whole is most likely to be below normal (< 92% of the Long Period Average (LPA), IMD said on Tuesday. LPA of the June rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 16.69cm. Normal to above normal monthly rainfall is most likely over most areas of the south peninsular India and some areas of Northeast India. Below normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of Northwest & adjoining Central India and some areas of Northeast India.

“Monsoon may pick up in the east in the next 3-4 days and reach here by month end as per its normal date,” added Mohapatra.

Doctors, meanwhile, say they are experiencing a massive spike in heat-related illnesses and emergencies.

“We are seeing a significant rise in heat related admissions. These had reduced marginally last month when temperatures had dipped but they are up again. We are mainly seeing two kinds of people coming to us — young people with heat exertion related conditions who were working outside in the heat, and for old people who are more susceptible to heat. They come with severe dehydration, high grade fever, diarrhoea, in some severe cases they also present with muscle injury or what we call rhabdomyolysis. This can cause muscle disintegration, kidney failure and death. The other kind of patients coming to us are the elderly who have poor body temperature regulation. They are coming with very high-grade fever like 106°F. Their heart rhythm can go out of control if they are not stabilised and they show up with electrolyte imbalance. Of course, most of these are people with no cooling like air conditioners or they live in very hot spaces like the top floor of buildings,” said Dr Sumit Ray, critical care specialist and medical director, Holy Family Hospital.

An analysis of maximum temperatures show that most parts of the northern plains had hot weather conditions many places in Rajasthan, Haryana, northern Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh did not have even a single day where the maximum temperature dropped below 40°C.

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh witnessed six heatwave days between May 18 and May 31, and 14 such days this month till June 17. It also recorded highest ever temperature of 48.8°C on May 28. While western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 26 heat wave days since March 2024, eastern UP has recorded 22. Delhi and Haryana have also recorded 23 heat wave days, most of them in the last one month, according to IMD’s daily heatwave data.

Bathinda in Punjab and Rohtak in Haryana have been, on average, the hottest places in the two states, which, according to the HT analysis, had 75% of the area recording more than 40°C for 28-33 days. In Barmer, Rajasthan, 90% of the area did not have a single day below 40°C, and the maximum temperature ranged between 45-50°C in the past month.

Even the Himalayas have not been spared by the extreme heat this year. On Monday, Kathua in Jammu recorded 47.6°C, the highest temperature for a location in Jammu & Kashmir. The Jammu region has witnessed temperatures above 40°C since May 18 nearly every day. The hill stations of Shimla and Dharamshala in Himachal and Mussoorie and Nainital in Uttarakhand are witnessing above 30°C since May 23, with some places such as Una in Himachal and Roorkee in Uttarakhand recording temperatures close to 45°C.

IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions would continue till at least June 20.

There is a red category warning for Uttar Pradesh till June 20 for extreme heat. A red category warning means that local authorities need to act to prevent heat-related emergencies.

“Much of this was expected and predicted in advance. In a year following an El Nino year, we tend to get more heatwaves. That is due to favourable atmospheric circulation for heatwaves. Global warming is adding to this natural variability. We will tend to get more frequent, longer and stronger heat waves. We need to be well prepared,” said M Rajeevan, climate scientist and former secretary, ministry of earth sciences, last week.