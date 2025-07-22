Over 52 lakh electors in Bihar found deceased, shifted or enrolled at multiple places, says EC

The Election Commission of India said in a press note on Tuesday that over 52 lakh electors in Bihar were found to be either deceased, permanently shifted, or enrolled at multiple locations, citing preliminary findings from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The EC has deployed teams to reach electors whose EFs have not been received or who were not found at their listed addresses. (HT Photo)

According to the data released by the EC, as of June 24, 2025, Bihar had a total of 7.89 crore electors. Of these, 90.67 per cent (7.16 crore) had submitted their Enumeration Forms (EFs), and 90.37 per cent (7.13 crore) had their forms digitised.

The EC noted that field verification so far had revealed 18.66 lakh deceased electors, 26.01 lakh electors who had permanently shifted to different constituencies, and 7.5 lakh electors found enrolled at more than one place. Additionally, 11,484 electors were categorised as not traceable. Together, these account for about 6.62 per cent of the electorate.

According to the Election Commission, electoral officials — ranging from chief electoral officers (CEOs) to booth-level officers (BLOs) — had shared lists of 52.30 lakh such electors with all recognised political parties in the state. It also said that the names of 21.35 lakh electors were still missing from the received Enumeration Forms.

The Commission said a total of 7.68 crore electors, or 97.30 per cent of the total, had been “covered” through either form submission or on-ground verification so far. Enumeration Forms for the remaining 2.70 per cent (21.35 lakh electors) had not yet been received.

The EC said it has deployed nearly 1 lakh BLOs, 4 lakh volunteers, and 1.5 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by district presidents of 12 major political parties to complete the verification process. These teams are attempting to reach electors whose EFs have not been received or who were not found at their listed addresses.

The EC further said that a one-month window, from August 1 to September 1, 2025, will be available for members of the public to file objections to any additions, deletions, or rectifications in the Draft Electoral Rolls, which are scheduled for publication on August 1.