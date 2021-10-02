Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Over 6.3 billion Covid-19 shots administered worldwide so far; China, India lead
india news

Over 6.3 billion Covid-19 shots administered worldwide so far; China, India lead

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The government aims to vaccinate every adult by December 2021.(Ramzi Boudina / REUTERS)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

India on Saturday achieved a milestone in its battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the country administered more than 900 million doses cumulatively, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced earlier in the day. With 32.8% of its population fully vaccinated against the viral disease, India is in second place after China in the list of countries with the highest number of doses administered so far.

According to data published by news agency Bloomberg, with more than 2.2 billion doses, China has covered 79% of its overall population.

The European Union is at the third position after China and India, where more than 567 million doses have been administered so far, which translates into a fully vaccinated population of 63.9%. The United States is at number four with 394 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far, the report also mentions.

India rolled out its vaccination drive against the Covid-19 on January 16. In the initial phase of the drive, only healthcare workers (HCWs) and people who were at the frontline of the battle against Covid were being inoculated. In the later phases, the central government opened the drive to people who were deemed vulnerable and to those above 45 years of age.

The government aims to vaccinate every adult by December 2021.

Worldwide, more than 6.3 billion doses have been administered, according to data collected by Bloomberg. With this 41% of the total global population have been fully vaccinated against the Covid-19, the data showed.

Globally, the latest vaccination rate is 31,309,051 doses per day on average, the Bloomberg data also showed.

