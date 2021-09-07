Over 70 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, 10 crore shots in 13 days

India has administered 70 crore doses of vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday afternoon applauding the fast-paced vaccination in the past few days. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to congratulate all health workers for achieving the milestone.

"Soaring higher on COVID-19 vaccination under PM (Prime Minister) @NarendraModi ji's leadership. 70,00,00,000 vaccine doses administered to date, Congratulations to all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement," he tweeted.

On Monday, India administered more than 1.13 crore doses of theCovid-19 vaccine, achieving the feat of crossing the 1-crore mark thrice in the last 11 days. With the administration of 1,13,53,571 vaccine doses on Monday, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage had already surpassed the cumulative figure of 69.90Crore as of 7am today.

Highlighting the acceleration of the vaccination drive, Mandaviya said that India administered the first 10 crore vaccine doses in 85 days, while crossed the 20-crore mark in the next 45 days. India took another 29 days to reach the30 crore landmark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore, the health minister said on Twitter.

“The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country...Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 72 consecutive days now,” the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

India rolled out a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 16, starting with health care workers in the first phase and frontline workers. Later, it was opened up for all adults, proving a fillip to the vaccination drive.