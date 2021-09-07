Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Over 70 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, 10 crore shots in 13 days
india news

Over 70 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, 10 crore shots in 13 days

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to congratulate all health workers for achieving the milestone.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 04:22 PM IST
A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Allahabad.(Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)

India has administered 70 crore doses of vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday afternoon applauding the fast-paced vaccination in the past few days. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to congratulate all health workers for achieving the milestone.

"Soaring higher on COVID-19 vaccination under PM (Prime Minister) @NarendraModi ji's leadership. 70,00,00,000 vaccine doses administered to date, Congratulations to all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement," he tweeted.

On Monday, India administered more than 1.13 crore doses of theCovid-19 vaccine, achieving the feat of crossing the 1-crore mark thrice in the last 11 days. With the administration of 1,13,53,571 vaccine doses on Monday, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage had already surpassed the cumulative figure of 69.90Crore as of 7am today.

Highlighting the acceleration of the vaccination drive, Mandaviya said that India administered the first 10 crore vaccine doses in 85 days, while crossed the 20-crore mark in the next 45 days. India took another 29 days to reach the30 crore landmark.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | 12.5 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses being given in a day in India: PM Modi

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore, the health minister said on Twitter.

“The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country...Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 72 consecutive days now,” the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

India rolled out a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 16, starting with health care workers in the first phase and frontline workers. Later, it was opened up for all adults, proving a fillip to the vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Covid-19 third wave is already here, says Mumbai Mayor

Tej Pratap floats new youth outfit, claims to have father's blessings   

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021; UP, Delhi top list: NCW

Hindustan Paper Mills workers to vacate quarters after dues are paid
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP