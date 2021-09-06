12.5 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses being given in a day in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India administered as high as 12.5 million doses against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) daily, which is more than the entire population of several countries.

“…Free vaccines to everyone and the confidence of 130 crore Indians is the result of self-reliance in vaccines. India is making a record by administering 1.25 crore vaccines in a day. The number of vaccines India is administering in a day is more than the entire population of many countries,” the PM said while interacting with health care workers and Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries of Himachal Pradesh.

On August 28, Himachal became the first state in the country to cover first vaccine dose of all eligible beneficiaries. The state has also crossed almost one third of the population in the case of second dose also.

“The success of India’s vaccination campaign is the result of the culmination of hard work and valour of every Indian. The ‘Sabka Prayas’ that I had mentioned from the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day is a reflection of that. After Himachal, Sikkim and Dadra Nagar Haveli have crossed the 100% first dose milestone and many states are also very close to it,” he added.

Modi reiterated the need for making concerted efforts to ensure those who took their first dose must also take the second dose and complete the course. He gave credit for achieving this milestone to health care workers and support staff on ground. He appreciated the tireless efforts of Covid warriors, including doctors, paramedical staff, Asha and anganwadi workers, and teachers.

“This achievement is the result of the high spirits of all health workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, teachers and all other colleagues. There is also a lot of hard work by the people associated with the health sector, be it doctors, paramedical staff, or other assistants. In this too, a large number of our sisters have played a special role,” the prime minister said.

Modi said as many as 700 million vaccines have been administered so far in the country and said that doctors, nurses, Anganwadi-ASHA workers, local administration, vaccine manufacturing companies and scientists of India have put in their best efforts. He also warned that people couldn’t afford to drop their guard just yet.

“There has been a rapid pace of vaccination, but we have to guard against any indifference and carelessness and I have been reiterating a mantra from Day 1 that we must not forget the mantra of ‘Dawai Bhi Kadai Bhi (yes to medicine, yes to caution),’ he said.