Over 72,000 foreign students in India from 200 countries: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that there are 72,218 foreign students currently in India from about 200 countries. Union MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar also highlighted that as many as 54 higher education institutions have been ranked in QS World University Rankings (QS WUR) 2026.(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Replying to supplementary queries during Question Hour, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar also informed that ₹6,198.99 crore has been sanctioned for 8 public institutions since the inception of the World Class Institutions scheme to grant status of Institution of Eminence (IoE).

He also highlighted that as many as 54 higher education institutions have been ranked in QS World University Rankings (QS WUR) 2026 as against 11 institutions in 2014-15 when the BJP came to power in the Centre.

"Now, 54 Indian institutions have been ranked in the QS WUR 2026," the minister said, adding this is India’s highest ever representation in QS WUR.

Majumdar said, "India has around 72,218 foreign students. They are from 200 countries studying different courses."

He said the Centre is taking various steps to increase engagements with foreign universities and foreign students.

Majumdar said the ministry launched the World Class Institutions scheme to grant the status of Institution of Eminence to 10 higher educational institutions each from the public and private categories and enable them to emerge as the world-class teaching and research institutions.

A many as 12 institutions have been notified as IoE so far. These include 8 public category institutions, and 4 private category institutions.

"Only public institutions are provided funds under the scheme. An amount of ₹6,198.99 crore (approximately) has been sanctioned for the 8 public institutions since the inception of the scheme," he added.

The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 focuses on improving the overall quality of education in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) through a set of initiatives including the provision of quality infrastructure, strengthening of the research and innovation ecosystem, promotion of industry–academia linkages etc.

"NEP-guided initiatives by Government of India have led to significant improvements in the performance of Indian HEIs in international rankings, including the QS WUR," the ministry said.

The number of Indian HEIs featuring in the QS WUR has doubled in the past five years, rising from 27 in 2021 to 54 in the latest rankings, it added.