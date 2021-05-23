Over 75% of states want shorter option B for CBSE class 12 exams: Govt sources

More than 75 per cent states want the option B for CBSE class 12 exams where the examinations will be conducted in the same schools where the students are enrolled, government sources said after a national consultation was arranged on Sunday, chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and other Union ministers, including Smriti Irani, were present at the meeting. State education ministers and chief ministers of several states were also present at the meeting.

Given the present pandemic situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education on April 14 postponed the class 12 exams and said it would notify the final dates by June 1. After the consultation, the government said that it will stick to this schedule and the dates will be announced before June 1.

As the result of CBSE class 12 exams decide the admission of students to higher education institutes in India and abroad, this examination can not be done away with, the Board has noted. At the same time, the safety the security of the students and teachers should not be risked. Hence, the Board has explored two options.

Tentative schedule of CBSE class 12 exams, under option A and B

Under option A, exams of only 19 major subjects will be conducted at the designated centres. The assessment of the minor subjects can be done based on the performance of the major subjects.

Under this option, the entire process will take three months, including pre-exam activities and the declaration of results. The Board said that this option is possible only when such a period of three months is clearly and safely available to the Board. August could be a convenient time but if the situation is not conducive to conduct the exams safely, then this option will not be viable.

Under option B, exams will be held at the schools itself and instead of three hours, the papers will be of 90 minutes and questions will be of multiple option types. The students will have to appear in one language and three elective subjects only and the results of the 5th and 6th subjects will be assessed based on the performance in these subjects.

However, the examinations will have to be conducted twice under this option based on when the situation in a state is conducive for holding the examinations. If a student can not appear in the first phase due to any Covid-related matter, a second chance will be offered. Question papers will not have to be printed in this option and so logistics will remain limited.

Going by option A, the pre-exam activities will take place from Jule 1 to July 31 and the exams will be held from August 1 to August 20. The time slot between August 21 and September 5 has been slotted for evaluation while the tentative result date will be September 20.

If the Board finalises Option B, then the pre-exam activities will take place between July 10 and July 15. The 1st phase of the examination will take place between July 15 and August 1, while the second phase will take place between August 5 and August 26. Evaluation will take place on a daily basis and will be completed by August 30 and the result will be announced on September 5.

However, this is only a tentative schedule and the final one will depend on the inputs of the states. Some states have also wanted a mix of the option A and B, but all states have agreed that the class 12 examinations should be conducted.