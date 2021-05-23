CBSE 12th board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Final call on exams likely today
Decision on CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021, state board Class 12 exams and some other key entrance tests are likely to be taken in a high-level meeting on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The virtual meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with many other ministries and other stakeholders. The meeting will start from 11.30 am.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar will also be present in the meeting along with Education Ministers of all states, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of the State Examination Boards to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Board Exams 2021 for Class XII and other entrance examinations for professional courses.
The Education Minister has asked valuable suggestions from students, teachers, parents, and others regarding the conduct of Class 12 board exams and other entrance exams in this situation. The suggestions can be sent to him on his official twitter handle, as stated.
Follow all the updates here:
MAY 23, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Education ministers of all states called for the meeting
Education ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories have been asked to attend the meeting.
MAY 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Crucial meeting today to decide on pending Class 12 board exams
A high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be held to discuss the pending Class 12 board exams. A final decision on holding or cancelling the exams is likely to be taken today.
- Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on Friday, May 21.
- TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results are likely to be announced on Friday, May 21.
- The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel the Class 10 exam (Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses) scheduled in June 2021 and postpone the Class 12 exam (Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses) till further orders.