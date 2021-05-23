Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 12th board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Final call on exams likely today
CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Class 12, key exams decision on May 23
CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Class 12, key exams decision on May 23(ht file photo)
Live

CBSE 12th board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Final call on exams likely today

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: A decision on CBSE Class 12 exams and other entrance exams is likely to be taken on May 23, 2021 at the high level meeting. The meeting will start at 11.30 am.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:15 AM IST

Decision on CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021, state board Class 12 exams and some other key entrance tests are likely to be taken in a high-level meeting on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The virtual meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with many other ministries and other stakeholders. The meeting will start from 11.30 am.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar will also be present in the meeting along with Education Ministers of all states, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of the State Examination Boards to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Board Exams 2021 for Class XII and other entrance examinations for professional courses.

The Education Minister has asked valuable suggestions from students, teachers, parents, and others regarding the conduct of Class 12 board exams and other entrance exams in this situation. The suggestions can be sent to him on his official twitter handle, as stated.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 23, 2021 09:15 AM IST

    Education ministers of all states called for the meeting

    Education ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories have been asked to attend the meeting.

  • MAY 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST

    Crucial meeting today to decide on pending Class 12 board exams

    A high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be held to discuss the pending Class 12 board exams. A final decision on holding or cancelling the exams is likely to be taken today.

Class 12 board exams: The two virtual interactions by Sisodia came a day before the Ministry of Education's crucial meeting on Sunday to decide on fate of board exams which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19.(File)
Class 12 board exams: The two virtual interactions by Sisodia came a day before the Ministry of Education's crucial meeting on Sunday to decide on fate of board exams which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19.(File)
board exams

Class 12 board exams: Sisodia interacts with principals, students ahead of meet

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Class 12 board exams: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday held interactions with school principals, teachers and students to deliberate on options that can be explored by the central government to arrive at a decision regarding pending Class 12 board exams.
CBSE Board Exams 2021: A high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be held today to decide on the pending CBSE Class 12 board exams. (PTI)
CBSE Board Exams 2021: A high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be held today to decide on the pending CBSE Class 12 board exams. (PTI)
board exams

Rajnath Singh to chair crucial meeting on pending class 12 boards exams today

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 08:58 AM IST
The Ministry of Education (MOE) has called a crucial meeting on Sunday to decide on pending Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.
Major subjects exam, internal assessment among likely options for Class 12 exams
Major subjects exam, internal assessment among likely options for Class 12 exams
board exams

Major subjects exam, internal assessment among likely options for Class 12 exams

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Exams for major subjects, internal assessment among likely options as govt takes final call on class 12 board exams
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT archive)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT archive)
board exams

CBSE class 12 boards & key exams to be discussed in high-level meet on May 23

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 03:16 PM IST
High level meeting with be conducted on May 23 to discuss on CBSE class 12 board examination and other key exams across the country. Many ministers will be present in the meet.
TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared on bse.telangana.gov.in(HT File)
TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared on bse.telangana.gov.in(HT File)
board exams

TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared, 5.21 lakh students pass

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:45 PM IST
TS SSC Result 2021 declared. Candidates can check Telangana 10th Result on the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Results 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared, direct link here(ht file photo)
TS SSC Results 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared, direct link here(ht file photo)
board exams

TS SSC Results 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared, direct link here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:58 AM IST
TS SSC Result 2021 has been declared. The direct link to check the Telangana 10th Result is available on the official site of DGE, Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Results 2021: Candidates who have registered themselves for Telangana class 10 Boards exams, can check their result on the official website of DGE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.(HT file)
TS SSC Results 2021: Candidates who have registered themselves for Telangana class 10 Boards exams, can check their result on the official website of DGE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.(HT file)
board exams

Telangana SSC Result 2021: Websites to check Telangana Board Class 10 results

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on Friday, May 21.
TS SSC Result 2021: BSE Telangana Class 10 result today, here’s how to check(HT file)
TS SSC Result 2021: BSE Telangana Class 10 result today, here’s how to check(HT file)
board exams

TS SSC Result 2021: BSE Telangana Class 10 result declared, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:49 PM IST
TS SSC Result 2021 declared on May 21, 2021. Know how to check result on the official website of BSE, Telangana.
Telangana TS SSC Results 2021: Class 10 result to be declared today(HT FILE)
Telangana TS SSC Results 2021: Class 10 result to be declared today(HT FILE)
board exams

Telangana TS SSC Results 2021: Check 10th result at results.bse.telangana.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Telangana TS SSC Results 2021 was declared on May 21. Students can check the result on the official site of DGE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Result 2021
TS SSC Result 2021
board exams

TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 results out, check scores

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 01:14 PM IST
TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 result has been declared. Students who have registered themselves for the examination can check the result on the official site at bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Result 2021: Students who have appeared in the Telangana Board Class 10 examinations can check their results on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in after they are announced.(HT File Photo)
TS SSC Result 2021: Students who have appeared in the Telangana Board Class 10 examinations can check their results on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in after they are announced.(HT File Photo)
board exams

TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:54 PM IST
  • TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results are likely to be announced on Friday, May 21.
A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and SP Tavade sought a reply as to why the decision to cancel the state board exam should not be set aside.(HT Photo)
A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and SP Tavade sought a reply as to why the decision to cancel the state board exam should not be set aside.(HT Photo)
board exams

Why decision to cancel 10th exam should not be set aside: HC to Maharashtra govt

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:22 PM IST
The Bombay High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government over the cancellation of the Class 10 exam, saying it was making a mockery of the education system.
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results 2021: The overall pass percentage is 100 per cent as all the 4,61,093 eligible students are declared to have passed the exam, officials said.(CGBSE)
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results 2021: The overall pass percentage is 100 per cent as all the 4,61,093 eligible students are declared to have passed the exam, officials said.(CGBSE)
board exams

Chhattisgarh board declares class 10 results on internal evaluation

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:24 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday declared the class 10 examination results based on the internal assessment of the students as no final test was held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in June 2021. The decision to cancel and postpone NIOS 2021 exams has been made in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.(nios.ac.in)
NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in June 2021. The decision to cancel and postpone NIOS 2021 exams has been made in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.(nios.ac.in)
board exams

NIOS Class 10 exam cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed due to Covid-19 situation

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel the Class 10 exam (Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses) scheduled in June 2021 and postpone the Class 12 exam (Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses) till further orders.
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: CGBSE 10th Result out, pass percentage(HT file)
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: CGBSE 10th Result out, pass percentage(HT file)
board exams

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: 100% pass, check details

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 100 percent. Candidates can check the result on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
