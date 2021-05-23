CBSE 12th board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Final call on exams likely today

Decision on CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021, state board Class 12 exams and some other key entrance tests are likely to be taken in a high-level meeting on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The virtual meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with many other ministries and other stakeholders. The meeting will start from 11.30 am.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar will also be present in the meeting along with Education Ministers of all states, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of the State Examination Boards to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Board Exams 2021 for Class XII and other entrance examinations for professional courses.

The Education Minister has asked valuable suggestions from students, teachers, parents, and others regarding the conduct of Class 12 board exams and other entrance exams in this situation. The suggestions can be sent to him on his official twitter handle, as stated.