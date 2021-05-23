Fix Class 12 exam date after considering Covid situation: J’khand CM to Centre

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday welcomed the options designed to conduct the class 12 board examinations by the Centre but he suggested that a deep consideration is required before fixing the dates for the examinations in light of Covid-19 pandemic.

Soren was speaking at the national webinar on pending class 12 board exams and entrance examination for professional courses, which was conducted by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pohkhriyal and chaired by Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suggested two options to conduct the pending class-12 board examinations. Under the first option, the board has proposed to conduct the examination for the major subjects that to be held in the existing format at designated examinations centres.

Under the second option, which is considered to be more flexible and safer, the board has proposed to conduct the examination in 45 days in two phases. The examinations will be conducted of 90 minutes instead of traditional 3 hours and students would sit for the major subject exams in their own schools. The examination will be conducted on OMR sheets so that results could be declared in 15 days.

The first phase exams under the second option could be started around July 15, while the second phase in the first week of August. The results could be declared by September 5.

Soren said, “Jharkhand is in favour of conducting the pending examination but we need to consider the current pandemic situation. The second wave has emerged as major concern. Even as we are dealing the Covid cases in urban areas, now it is now spreading in rural areas.”

Soren said, “The pandemic situation has caused a mental pressure on students. Many students are infected with virus, while many lost their guardians. We should consider their mental status as well while fixing any date for the examination.”

He said Jharkhand would also have to conduct state board examination based on the decision of CBSE.

Soren said they would submit their suggestions in writing to the centre. Union defense minister Rajnath Singh urged the Jharkhand CM to submit it in next two days so that the decision on the examinations could be taken at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, Soren took to twitter on Sunday morning seeking suggestions from students, parents and teachers regarding the upcoming board examinations for class 12 (intermediate) this year in view of the Covid pandemic.

"I want to know the opinions of state’s parents, teachers and students studying in class 12 (intermediate) on the board examination this year,” chief minister said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on April 17 had postponed the board examinations for class 10 (Matriculation) and class 12 (Intermediate), which was scheduled from May 4 to May 21, in view of soaring cases of Covid-19 in the state.

The JAC officials had said that they would issue fresh examination schedule after reviewing the Covid situation on June 1.

However, the education department is now contemplating to cancel the class 10 board examinations in light of the decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The decision in this regard is likely to be taken in meeting on June 1.

More than 4.31 lakh students are expected to take matric examinations, while over 3.32 lakh students likely to appear in intermediate examinations in the state this year.



