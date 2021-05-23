CGBSE Class 12 boards: Chhattisgarh to hold from June 1 in 'exam from home' way

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct its Class 12 exams from June 1 wherein students would be allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days, officials said.

As per an order issued late Saturday evening by CGBSE secretary V K Goyal, the board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of over 2.86 lakh students across the state.

The order said students of Class 12 will be given five days from June 1 to 5 to collect the question papers and blank answer sheets from the specified centres.

They can collect the question papers on any date between June 1 and 5. The students would have to submit the answer copies at their respective centres within five days from the date of collection of the question papers, the order said.

For example, if a student takes the question papers on June 1, then he or she must submit the answer copies by June 6 during working hours, Goyal said, adding that those who fail to submit the answer papers within the stipulated time will be considered absent.

The answer copies can also be submitted on Sunday and holidays. Students are advised to get the question papers of their own subjects only, he said. They should write the answers on their own instead of taking help from others, he said. The first page of the answer copy should carry all the information regarding the student such as name, roll number, subject, subject code, signature and date, he said.

Students should come to submit the answer sheets personally with their signature in the attendance register. If a student takes 20 pages for writing the answers, then he or she needs to submit the same number of pages mandatorily even if they are blank.

The answer copies sent via post or courier would not be accepted by the board, Goyal said. It is mandatory for all students to follow social distancing and wear masks while collecting and submitting the question papers and answer sheets, he said.

On May 19, 2021, the CGBSE declared results of Class 10 based on an internal assessment of the students as no final examinations were conducted in view of the pandemic. In March this year, the Chhattisgarh government closed all schools in the state and said it will promote students of all classes, barring Classes 10 and 12, without conducting their exams.