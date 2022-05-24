Over 80 pc of beneficiaries in 15-18 age group got first dose of Covid vaccine: Mandaviya

Over 80 per cent of people aged between 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of Covid vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India exceeded 192.52 crore till Tuesday 7 am, according to a provisional report.

The Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16 and so far more than 3.30 crore adolescents in this age group have been administered the first dose.

India began inoculating those in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3. Till now, 5.92 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been given the first dose.

"Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to new heights! Over 80 per cent of youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.