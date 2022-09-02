Over 90 lakh DBT payments processed daily in 2021-22: Centre

More than 90lakh Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments were processed daily in the 2021-22 financial year, the Centre on Thursday said while pointing out the achievements of digital payments in the country.

It claimed more than ₹24.8lakh crore has been transferred through DBT so far since 2013.

“India is today leading the world in digital payments in particular and also becoming pre-eminent country in use of technology to improve citizens lives. The many digital government solutions are now envy of the world’s nations,” the union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

This development comes in the backdrop of a Twitter post by an editor of The Economist Christian Odendahl where he commented on the incapability of Germany in transferring government money to its citizens.

In the video which the journalist shared, German officials said the reason for the inability to transfer money is due to the cumbersome duration of matching bank and tax IDs of the citizens.

“Absolutely remarkable. The German state is incapable of transferring money to its citizens because ... matching bank and tax IDs takes 18 months, and the admin can only handle 100k transfers a day anyway,” the journalist said in the tweet.

Following the tweet, several Indian Twitter users suggested the German government follow India’s digital payment system.

“India does it digitally, month after month, every month for regular subsidies. India digitally transfers cash every quarter to over 110million farmers under PM Kisan. Before the first COVID wave, India transferred cash to over 220million women with Jan Dhan accounts,” a user tweeted.

The Centre claimed that over 8,840crore digital payment transactions were performed in 2021-22 and over 3,300crore in the 2022-23 financial year so far.

“This success story of India in the creation of digital assets (DBT, JAM trinity, NPCI) can be an example from which not only ‘developing’ but also ‘developed’ countries may learn,” the ministry added.