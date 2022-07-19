For seamless DBT, government schools in U.P. to hold parent-teacher meeting next month

With a view to ensuring hassle free Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of money for school uniforms etc, a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will be organised in all the 1.33 lakh primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools of the state in August.

Director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand has issued a letter to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) to ensure that parent teacher meeting be held by August third week and specific dates should be informed to the office of special project director by August 5.

“There is a need for mutual consultation between teachers and parents with the aim of monitoring the learning outcome of students and to promote community participation and accelerating the learning level, behavioural reports, progress and other activities of the students,” his letter reads.

In the meeting, the parents will be informed about ₹1200 they will get through DBT for purchasing two sets of uniform for ₹600, ₹200 for sweater, ₹125 for shoe-stocking, ₹175 for school bag, Rs100 for the purchase of 4 copies, 2 pens, 2 pencils, 2 sharpeners, and 2 erasers etc.

For the second consecutive year, the amount will be transferred through DBT in the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of the parents. Besides, the basic education department will also give free text-books and workbooks to students in the meeting. An assessment will also be made on the available infrastructure and the work to be carried out under “Operation Kayakalp”.

Regarding the meeting, all the parents and the community should be made aware through announcement or by sharing information through WhatsApp and personal contact by the teachers around the school vicinity.

The block education officers will inform district basic education officers by fixing the dates of the meeting in the third week of August for the schools located in their respective development blocks and the district basic education officer will inform the state project office, Lucknow, by August 5.

The PTM should be organised in the school from 10am to 12 noon. Along with this, teachers and school management committee members will make personal contact with the parents and motivate them to attend this meeting.

The attendance of all the teachers should be ensured in the meeting. It should also be ensured by the headmaster/teacher that the amount received by parents/guardians of the students through DBT is used for the purchase of uniform, sweater, shoe-stocking, school bag and stationery.

Box

What is expected of parents

*Parents will be motivated to spend time with their children, complete their academic work and encourage them to practise by writing and provide as much support as possible to them to achieve the level of learning according to the target/list.

*Parents will be motivated by the teachers to download the DIKSHA app and they should be encouraged to use the material for the teaching work of the children by scanning the QR code available in the textbooks.

*Parents should be connected by the teachers to the WhatsApp group and the children should be motivated to study with the quiz/educational material being provided to them by the school.