Overnight heavy rains cause waterlogging, uprooting of trees in parts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 6 (PTI) Overnight heavy rains that lashed various parts of Kerala continued on Saturday morning, inundating roads, uprooting trees, damaging houses in the process and throwing normal life into disarray in parts of the state.

People cover themselves and cross a road during rainfall as monsoon arrives, in Kochi, Kerala, Friday, June 5, 2026. Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, waterlogging roads and flooding low-lying areas, with the IMD on Friday issuing an orange alert in seven districts of the state.(PTI)

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A tree fell on a temporary shed, destroying it and killing a 29-year-old man sleeping under it in Thrissur's Manaloor, a fire and rescue services official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), a day ago, had issued a red alert in five districts -- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- and an orange alert in six districts for Saturday.

Also Read | Weather Bee: What does onset of monsoon in Kerala mean for seasonal rains?

In view of the red alert, entry to tourist trekking spots and night travel on hilly roads as well as quarrying activities have been prohibited in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides that, holidays were declared for educational institutions in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides that, holidays were declared for educational institutions in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A red alert indicates an extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A red alert indicates an extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. {{/usCountry}}

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