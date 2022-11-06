Overnight snowfall in parts of J&K, Mughal Road closed | Watch

The Mughal Road, connecting Jammu and Kashmir, was closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday following overnight snowfall in the region. The area, which is at a high altitude of 3,500m (11,500 ft), experienced light to moderate snowfall over the course of the night.

The Mughal Road, which connects the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu to Shopian district in Kashmir, saw more than five inches of snow on the ground between Poshana and Peer Ki Gali.

#WATCH | J&K: Fresh snowfall covers Mughal Road and Pir Panjal area in Rajouri. Mughal Road closed, traffic movement suspended. pic.twitter.com/ONQ5pppZMZ — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

The weatherman has forecast unfavourable weather in Jammu and Kashmir, including sporadic rain and snowfall until November 10, under the influence of a western disturbance.

Even as large portions of Jammu and Kashmir are receiving rain, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is operating normally. The traffic department said there are no obstructions to vehicular traffic on this highway and that it is moving in both directions.

Mughal Road goes for an annual closure due to snowfall around this time. The road was historically used to cross the Pir Panjal Pass during the Mughal era. Currently, the alternative route is being considered for the Srinagar-Jammu National highway (NH-44).

On Tuesday, the Srinagar-Leh was closed for traffic movement after heavy rainfall.

(With agency inputs)