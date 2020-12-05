e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says Kishan Reddy, AIMIM says no decision on alliance yet

‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says Kishan Reddy, AIMIM says no decision on alliance yet

KCR is an able politician, Owaisi said on Saturday as speculations of his alliance with TRS are rife.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kishan Reddy alleged that KCR has planned a meeting at his house to figure out the way ahead with the AIMIM. (Photo: ANI)
Hinting at a secret coalition going on between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and AIMIM for the mayor and the deputy mayor posts in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, minister of state (home) G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together and they fought the elections together too. “Hyderabad is mini Telangana. People showed support and gave blessings to BJP with 48 seats. People are against Asaduddin Owaisi. Neither Owaisi nor KCR nor anyone else can stop BJP from forming govt in 2023,” Reddy said.

The TRS has emerged as the single largest party as it won 56 wards but it is still short of 20 wards to claim the stake in GHMC. The BJP stood second with 48 wards and AIMIM finished third with 44 wards.

Reports said talks have begun between the parties and Kishan Reddy alleged that KCR has planned a meeting at his home to figure out the way ahead with the AIMIM. If there is an alliance between the TRS and the AIMIM, then it won’t be the first time for GHMC. In 2010, Congress and AIMIM shared the mayor post for two years each. This time, the mayor post is reserved for a woman candidate.

Though AIMIM contested against the TRS, am alliance between the two in which the TRS may get to keep the mayor post and the AIMIM may get the deputy mayor post is possible. Owaisi too praises KCR and TRS after the announcement of the results on Friday as he said, “TRS in our opposition but in Telangana, it is a formidable political party, it has to be accepted. It represents the regional sentiment of Telangana. I am sure K Chandrashekar Rao will review the party’s performance in these elections. I am sure he will be a big challenge for the BJP.”

On Saturday too, Owaisi heaped praises on KCR as he said, “GHMC is a part of Telangana but mainland Telangana has a regional aspiration with a different political demography. KCR reflects all of these. TRS is a formidable force in mainland Telangana. KCR should think about the result. He’s an able politician.”

