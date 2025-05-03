Owaisi slams Bangladesh chief adviser Yunus' aide for remarks on northeast: ‘You owe existence to India’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed former Bangladesh army officer, an aide of country's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, for his comments about India's northeastern region. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad on Thursday.(ANI)

ALM Fazlur Rahman, a retired Bangladeshi major general, suggested that his country should invade and occupy all seven northeastern states of India if New Delhi attacks Pakistan in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

However, Yunus' interim government had distanced itself from the remarks made by Rahman, according to PTI news agency.

In response, Owaisi said that Bangladesh should remember that it owe its existence as an independent country to India.

“You must remember that you owe your existence as an independent country to India,” the Hyderabad MP said during a public meeting in Bihar's Kishanganj, PTI quoted Owaisi.

He also slammed Pakistan, describing it as “a failed nation” which will never let India “live in peace”.

“India is and shall always remain much stronger than Pakistan… which is a failed nation,” the Hyderabad MP said during a public meeting in Bihar's Kishanganj.

“Pakistan has not been able to ensure peace among its different ethnic groups, nor does it have cordial relations with other neighbours like Iran and Afghanistan,” he added.

‘Put Pakistan on FATF grey list’



During his address, Owaisi also urged the Centre to consider stronger steps against the neighbouring country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 persons.

He suggested measures such as “putting Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list” for “sponsoring terrorism”.

"The Modi government has rightly put restrictions on the movement of its ships and planes, but stronger steps should be considered, like the FATF grey list,” Owaisi said, according to PTI.

Owaisi also slammed Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir over his “recent anti-India rhetoric”.

“He (Munir) should remember that Muslims living in India had rejected Jinnah in 1947, choosing to stay back, and their descendants will not leave this land under any circumstances,” Owaisi asserted.