Owaisi slams ‘pant utaaro’ Aadhaar checks at UP eateries ahead of Kanwar Yatra: ‘This filth must stop’

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at the Uttar Pradesh administration and police for allowing vigilante groups to harass hotel staff near Muzaffarnagar during the Kanwar Yatra, questioning why they are being allowed to operate as a “parallel government.” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference on voter revision, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. He also criticised vigilante groups harassing eatery owners along the Kanwar Yatra route.(PTI)

Referring to recent reports of men being forced to remove their pants to “prove their religion” along the Delhi-Dehradun highway, Owaisi said that areas like Baghonwali, Sarwat, and Bajheri near the Muzaffar Nagar bypass have seen peaceful pilgrimages for over a decade, but things have drastically changed.

“There are hotels in those villages that have been operating peacefully for years,” he said. “Why is it that 10–11 years ago, there were no such incidents, and now people are being pulled out, asked for Aadhaar cards, and even forced to strip if they fail to show one? Who are these vigilantes? Is the government running the state, or have these groups taken over?”

In his sharp criticism, Owaisi asked what authority these individuals had to storm into hotels and question staff. “Who gave you the right to enter a hotel and ask someone their name or demand their Aadhaar card? Are you the police? Are you the law? Are you the government?” he said, referencing a Supreme Court order prohibiting such harassment, which he said is still in force.

“They went to the hotel and asked for the Aadhaar card of the owner. When they didn’t get it, they said, ‘pant utaaro’ — ‘take off your pants’. Kya hai yeh gandagi? — ‘What kind of filth is this?’ This filth must stop. If the police won’t act, these people will keep behaving like they’re the superior government. Our demand is simple: follow the rule of law,” Owaisi said.

Vigilantes force eatery staff to ‘prove’ religion

His remarks come in the backdrop of reports from Muzaffarnagar where followers of controversial seer Swamy Yashveer Maharaj allegedly forced roadside eatery workers and hotel staff to prove their religion by lowering their pants.

The vigilante group, reportedly part of a self-styled outfit called the Bharatiya Sanatan Suraksha Dal, has been accused of repeatedly targeting establishments run by minority communities during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

The Supreme Court, on July 22 last year, issued an interim order staying the Uttar Pradesh government's directive that mandated shopkeepers along Kanwar Yatra routes to display their names. The court clarified that owners are only required to mention the type of food served at their establishments.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the state’s order had no legal basis and described it as a “camouflage order.”

The order came in response to a directive issued by Muzaffarnagar Police last year, which required all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners on signboards.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government later expanded this directive statewide, with the governments of Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh adopting similar measures.

However, the move drew strong criticism not only from the Opposition but also from several NDA allies, including the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.