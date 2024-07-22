Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand, UP govt orders asking eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to disclose staff names

The Supreme Court on Monday put an interim stay on the enforcement of the order passed by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments' directives requiring eatery owners along the path of Kanwar Yatra to disclose the names of owners and the staff employed by them. A Kanwar Yatra passing through Delhi on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Supreme Court said that the food sellers must not be forced to serve names of owners, or staff employed. The apex court posted the matter for hearing on July 26.

ALSO READ- Kanwar Yatra: Sawan begins today, Delhi-Meerut Expressway closed for these vehicles | Check traffic advisory

Food sellers must not be forced to display names: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was hearing challenges to the directive from NGOs like the Association of Protection of Civil Rights and TMC MP Mahua Moitra, among others.

Moitra's plea called for a halt on these orders, arguing that they escalate tensions between communities.

The petitioners’ counsel told the court that the directives are troubling, as they create divisions by identifying minorities and subjecting them to economic boycott.

Senior advocate CU Singh, representing a petitioner, argued that many affected people are poor vegetable and tea stall owners who face severe economic hardship due to these directives. He also said that there may be instances of bulldozer actions against those who fail to comply.

The Supreme Court questioned whether Kanwariyas expect food to be prepared by owners of a specific category. "We deem it appropriate to pass an interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives. In other words, food sellers may be required to display kind of food, but must not be forced to display names of owners, staff employed," the bench said.

Also Read: Jayant Chaudhary breaks silence on UP's Kanwar Yatra order, says govt's decision ‘not well thought out’

Kanwar Yatra row: What is the issue?

Muzaffarnagar police had issued an order mandating it for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names. Later, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the order statewide on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttarakhand also issued similar directives. Besides them, the BJP-led Ujjain Municipal Corporation had instructed shop owners in the historic city to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments.

Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said on Saturday that violators will face a fine of ₹2,000 for the first offence and ₹5,000 for subsequent violations. The mayor said that the order is intended to ensure safety and transparency, not to target Muslim shopkeepers.



However, the Madhya Pradesh government clarified that it has not issued any instructions requiring shop owners to display their names along the Kanwar Yatra route in the state, and there is no such compulsion.

Also Read: Drones, ATS units: Kanwar yatra begins today under security umbrella

Government to provide its stand: BJP

BJP spokesperson Jugal Kishore said:" It is just an interim order. The government will present its viewpoint in court."

No one appeared for the state governments in the matter at this hearing.

Mahua Moitra on interim stay on Kanwar Yatra directives

TMC MP Moitra lauded apex court decision. “Long live our Constitution. And may we always protect it,” she said in an X post.