Drones, ATS units: Kanwar yatra begins today under security umbrella

Anti-Terrorism Squad units, anti-sabotage personnel and bomb disposal squads, along with aerial supervision by drones are part of the elaborate security arrangements that the Uttar Pradesh authorities have put in place for the Kanwar Yatra that will begin on Monday with the commencement of the Hindu holy month of Shravan or Sawan, officials said on Sunday. A Kanwar camp being set up on NH-24 near Ghazipur, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday (Hindustan Times)

The deployment of police, medical and other district personnel has been made on 840 Kanwar Yatra routes spanning nearly 12,535 kilometres as well as at 4,556 Shivalayas (Shiv temples), the officials added.

“On the CM’s directives, the administrations and police officials of districts have made arrangements for a safe and secure trek for the devotees on the route of the yatra. The state government has made special arrangements to ensure smooth darshan, security, and facilities for the devotees as the auspicious month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva begins from Monday,” a senior government official said on Sunday.

They said police and the other personnel have also been deployed along 322 rivers and ghats from where devotees will collect water and 314 places where Sawan Melas will be organised across the state.

Hundreds of thousands of kanwariyas will walk on the National Highway 58, which connects Haridwar to Delhi, and other routes of the yatra to reach their destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi after collecting “Ganga Jal” from Haridwar, Rishikesh and other pilgrimage sites.

The yatra will conclude on August 2, theday of Shravan Shivratri, after pilgrims offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva in different temples. The month of Shravan will end on August 19.

Heavy traffic on the route of Kanwar Yatra has been stopped from July 21. Movement of light vehicles will also be stopped on yatra route from July 27 onwards till August 3.

Commuters going towards Haridwar, Dehradun from Delhi and vice versa will take alternative routes and traffic police has been deputed at diversion points to guide the commuters.

The Kalipaltan temple in Meerut and the Pura Mahadev shrine in Baghpat are among two major destinations where Kanwariyas turn up in large numbers.

Besides the Kanwar Yatra, Jalabhishek (offering of Ganga Jal to Shivlinga) on all Mondays of Sawan and ‘Nag Panchami’ on August 9 will be among the highlights of the month.

This year, Sawan will have five Mondays during which a large number of devotees travel from afar to perform Jalabhishek.

EXTRA POLICE FOR MEERUT DIVISION, VARANASI

Meerut zone’s additional director general (ADG) of police DK Thakur said extra police force has been provided to eight districts of Meerut division (Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Meerut), the Varanasi police Commissionerate area and the Varanasi rural as greater movement of Kanwariyas there is expected due to the presence of more Shiv temples.

Thakur further said extra police force for Meerut zone districts includes 11 additional superintendents of police, 27 deputy superintendents of police, 75 inspectors, 165 sub-inspectors, 818 head constables and constables, and 107 traffic police personnel. Besides, extra Anti-Terrorism Squad units, anti-sabotage units and bomb disposal squads have been deployed at sensitive spots in the region.

Moreover, at least 25 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary, three companies of Rapid Action Force and one company of Border Security Force will be deployed in the Meerut region.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made on the entire route of Kanwar (Yatra) and at temples. Senior officials will inspect and supervise the arrangement and ensure the festival concludes with peace ,” Thakur said, adding that drones will also be used for aerial supervision of the yatra.

SUBSIDISED MEALS FOR DEVOTEES

“We have appealed to put up special rate lists at different shops, hotels and restaurants on Kanwar routes and give products and foods to devotees at subsidised rates. The food safety teams will be do regular checking of food products so that no confrontation is caused over its quality with devotees,” he said and added, “Large displays, LED screens and hoardings have been put on Kanwar routes regarding dos and don’ts for the Yatras with important (helpline) numbers.”

He said the cleanliness at Kanwar camps has been done regularly under supervision of local police and availability of Ganga Jal will be ensured at the camps so that devotees could even collect water from there for Jalabhishek. He said the sale of liquor, meat and movement of vehicles carrying dead animals have been completely prohibited on Kanwar Yatra routes.

Owing to the large crowd expected on Monday, locker facilities will not be available within the premises of some temples like Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi. The devotees have been requested to avoid bringing bags, mobile phones, electronic devices, or prohibited items when coming for darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Kalipaltan temple in Meerut and the Pura Mahadev shrine in Baghpat are among two major destinations where Kanwariyas turn up in large numbers.

Paschim Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited managing director Isha Duhan inspected the entire Kanwar route with her officials and directed them to ensure that no incident should take place because of the negligence.

She directed personnel to cover electric poles with polythene, transformers with net and fix loose and hanging electric wires on the yatra route.

Meerut district magistrate Deepak Meena inspected the Kanwar Yatra route and directed officials to ensure immediate repair of broken roads.

Muzaffarnagar superintendent of police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapati appealed to Kanwariyas not to take the law into their hands and report issues to police and officials so that timely action could be taken against wrongdoers.

He issued the appeal after a group of Kanwariyas vandalised a dhaba in Chapar area of Muzaffarnagar district on Friday night after being served garlic and onion food.