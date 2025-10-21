Owaisi's Congress conundrum: AIMIM goes solo in Bihar, supports Cong's candidate in Jubilee Hills bypoll

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has made it official that his party will support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during the address as members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), along with various minority organisations, take part in a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) The Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, which is scheduled for November 11, will see a triangular contest between Congress's Naveen Yadav, BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha and BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy. Also Read: AIMIM releases list of 25 candidates for Bihar assembly elections Announcing the reason behind the support, the AIMIM chief said his party has decided to back the Congress candidate as the outcome would not make or break the incumbent government.

“Our appeal to the people of Jubilee Hills is that the government will not change with the outcome of the polls. We appeal to nearly four lakh voters who have supported BRS for the last ten years. Now, I request you to vote for Naveen Yadav, who is young and can bring development to Jubilee Hills,” Owaisi told PTI. The bypoll in the Hyderabad seat was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, due to a heart attack. AIMIM's Bihar conundrum While AIMIM's support to Congress Jubilee Hills' candidate might be a win-win situation for the latter, Owaisi's party has failed to secure an alliance with the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Also Read: Bihar: Owaisi targets RJD, says AIMIM to contest from four seats in Mithilanchal After announcing going solo and naming 25 candidates for the 243-seat Bihar assembly, AIMIM is facing attacks from all sides, including the Congress. The party won 5 seats in the last assembly elections in 2020. Congress leader Udit Raj hit out at AIMIM, asking if the party is forming the government in Bihar.