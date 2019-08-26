P Chidambaram’s plea against custody not listed in Supreme Court

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:52 IST

Former union minister P Chidambaram’s plea against his custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was not listed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal told a bench headed by Justice Banumathi that at Friday’s hearing they were told the plea challenging the custody would be heard on Monday but it hasn’t been listed for arguments. The bench said necessary orders for the listing could not be taken during the weekend. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however, said he has no objections if the lawyers argue on this point.

Chidambaram’s pleas against the Delhi high court order dismissing his anticipatory bail in the INX Media case and one seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate will be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday. The top court had granted him protection from arrest in the ED case till Monday.

Also Watch: Chidambaram sent to 4 day CBI custody after arrest in INX media case

The CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence. The arrest was made just hours after the Supreme Court did not entertain urgent hearing to his appeals filed against the Delhi high court’s order that removed his protection from arrest in the INX media case.

On Thursday, a special court had sent Chidambaram to CBI custody till Monday in the INX Media case. The 73-year-old former home minister was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence on Wednesday after the Supreme Court didn’t entertain appeals for urgent hearing against the Delhi high court order.

The INX Media case relates to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media group for foreign investment of Rs 305 crore in 2007. P Chidambaram was the finance minister at that time.

On May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR (first information report), alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance. This was followed by a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate a year later.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 11:17 IST