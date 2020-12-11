e-paper
P Chidambaram takes a dig at NITI Aayog CEO, says ‘there is too much bureaucracy’

Taking a veiled dig at NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s reported comments on the issue of democracy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said there is too much “bureaucracy” in the country.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 14:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Congress leader P Chidambaram
“There is too much democracy, laments a senior bureaucrat. There is too much bureaucracy, says an anguished democrat,” said Chidambaram in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, he slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for making a law on ‘love jihad’ and asserted that the foundation of a new Parliament building was laid on the ‘ruins of a liberal democracy’.

“The foundation for a new Parliament building was laid on the ruins of a liberal democracy,” said tweeted lead by tweet demanding ‘Nobel Prizes’ for UP government in the field of Literature (fiction) and Peace.

“UP’s creativity deserves two Nobel Prizes -- for Literature (fiction) and Peace,” he tweeted.

“UP is the most creative state in law-making and in the application of the law. Who else could have invented a crime called ‘love jihad’?” the Congress leader asked in another tweet.

Chidambaram alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led state government is misusing the new law.

“UP is more creative in the application of the law. Look at three examples: a) an FIR is filed without any complaint; b) an FIR is immediately followed by a non-bailable warrant and a threat to seize the property; and c) an arrest is made without an FIR,” said the senior politician.

