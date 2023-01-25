Sudha Murty awarded Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri for Raveena Tandon, music composer MM Keeravani

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (posthumous), author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, actor Raveena Tandon and music composer MM Keeravani were among those conferred with the prestigious Padma Awards announced on the eve of India's 74th Republic Day.



The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at the Rashtrapatin Bhawan usually around March/April every year. This year, a total of 106 Padma awards will be conferred to personalities across varied disciplines. The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards.



Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away last year, has been posthumously conferred with the Padma Vibhushan. Renowned architect BV Doshi, the only Indian to have been awarded both the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Architecture Prize in their lifetime, has also been conferred with the award posthumously.



Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and former union minister SM Krishna have also been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan. The other awardees include late Dilip Mahalanabis, the pioneer of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and Srinivas Varadhan.



The nine Padma Bhushan awardees include industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty and novelist SL Bhyrappa.



On the other hand, actor Raveena Tandon, late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and music composer MM Keeravani are among the 91 Padma Shri awardees. Keeravani's ‘Naatu’ song has been nominated for the Oscars in the Best Song category. Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh has also been conferred with the award.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the winners of the Padma awards. “Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory. #PeoplesPadma”, the PM tweeted.

