Padma Awards 2024: Venkaiah Naidu, Chiranjeevi get Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi: The central government has decided to confer India's second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan on former vice president of India, Venkaiah Naidu. Actor Mithun Chakraborty will receive Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest award. Former vice-president of India, Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo)

The government has announced the second-highest civilian award for four other dignitaries -- actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi, social worker Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous) and Padma Subrahmanyam.

The government has also announced Padma Shri for renowned art collector Kiran Nadar and Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa.

M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous), Sitaram Jindal, Ram Naik, Pyarelal Sharma, Usha Uthup, Vijaykanth (posthumous) were among those who got Padma Bhushan.

In total, five people got the Padma Vibhushan, 17 got the Padma Bhushan and 110 got the Padma Shri.

This year, the government gave the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, to former Bihar CM (late) Karpoori Thakur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the winners.

"Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors. May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work," he wrote.

Thirty of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO OCI and nine posthumous awardees.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year, reported ANI.