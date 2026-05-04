Padma Bhushan awardee Swapan Dasgupta enters Rashbehari poll battle

Swapan Dasgupta is an Indian journalist, author, and former member of the Rajya Sabha who has played a significant role in shaping centre-right discourse in India. He was inducted into the Rajya Sabha in 2016 as an eminent personality in the field of literature, by Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP) In recognition of his contribution to journalism and public thought, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015. Swapan Dasgupta during a political campaign at Bolpur ( West Bengal) (Facebook)

Since the early 1990s, he has actively participated in India’s political discourse, supporting developments such as the Mandal Commission recommendations and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which were significant in shaping a broader right-wing political identity.

In 2021, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha to contest the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections from Tarakeswar as a BJP candidate, where he was defeated by Ramendu Sinharay from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) by a margin of over 7,000 votes. He was later renominated to the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of his original term, sparking controversy.