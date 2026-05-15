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Padma Jaiswal, 2003-batch IAS officer, says ‘not aware’ of ‘rare’ suspension order by Centre

Padma Jaiswal serves as the special secretary in the administrative reforms department of the Delhi government.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 01:40 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Padma Jaiswal, a 2003-batch AGMUT cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, said she is not aware of any dismissal order against her being passed by Centre as claimed in reports.

Padma Jaiswal is an Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer(linkedin.com/in/padma-jaiswal)

Jaiswal, who serves as the special secretary in the administrative reforms department of the Delhi government, has been removed in a rare instance of major action against a serving civil servant, Indian Express reported on Thursday, citing sources.

HT could not independently verify the the report.

When contacted, Jaiswal said, “I am not aware of any such development or any dismissal order being passed,” according to Indian Express.

Who is Padma Jaiswal and what's the case

The action against Jaiswal, an officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, reportedly stems from allegations dating back to 2007-08 when Jaiswal was serving as deputy commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district.

A complaint by local residents in February 2008 accused her of misappropriation of government revenue and misuse of official position, the report mentioned, adding that she was placed under suspension in April that year.

Holding that the home ministry lacks jurisdiction over AGMUT cadre officers, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had earlier set aside the proceedings initiated against Jaiswal, the report said.

The central government challenged the CAT order before the Delhi high court, which on April 1 this year gave a ruling in favour of Centre.

Jaiswal was among the 72 senior officers part of a bureaucratic reshuffle in February this year when the Delhi government has shifted or assigned additional responsibilities.

Padma Jaiswal, who was awaiting posting, was given the charge as special secretary, administrative reforms.

 
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