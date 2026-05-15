Padma Jaiswal, 2003-batch IAS officer, says ‘not aware’ of ‘rare’ suspension order by Centre

Padma Jaiswal, a 2003-batch AGMUT cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, said she is not aware of any dismissal order against her being passed by Centre as claimed in reports.

Padma Jaiswal is an Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer(linkedin.com/in/padma-jaiswal)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jaiswal, who serves as the special secretary in the administrative reforms department of the Delhi government, has been removed in a rare instance of major action against a serving civil servant, Indian Express reported on Thursday, citing sources.

HT could not independently verify the the report.

When contacted, Jaiswal said, “I am not aware of any such development or any dismissal order being passed,” according to Indian Express.

Who is Padma Jaiswal and what's the case

The action against Jaiswal, an officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, reportedly stems from allegations dating back to 2007-08 when Jaiswal was serving as deputy commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district.

A complaint by local residents in February 2008 accused her of misappropriation of government revenue and misuse of official position, the report mentioned, adding that she was placed under suspension in April that year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In October 2010, her suspension was revoked, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October 2010, her suspension was revoked, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Official sources cited in the report said her removal order was issued earlier this week with final approval from the President of India on the recommendation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which the Prime Minister heads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Official sources cited in the report said her removal order was issued earlier this week with final approval from the President of India on the recommendation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which the Prime Minister heads. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Such decisions on AGMUT cadre officials come under the ambit of the DoPT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such decisions on AGMUT cadre officials come under the ambit of the DoPT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the report, the home ministry initiated disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules. Rule 8 dictates the procedure for imposing major penalties on administrative officers (IAS/IPS/IFoS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report, the home ministry initiated disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules. Rule 8 dictates the procedure for imposing major penalties on administrative officers (IAS/IPS/IFoS). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal was reportedlt served charge memoranda in 2009 and 2010 — formal document initiating disciplinary proceedings. The Central Vigilance Commission and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were consulted over the same, and the latter ultimately recommended her removal from service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal was reportedlt served charge memoranda in 2009 and 2010 — formal document initiating disciplinary proceedings. The Central Vigilance Commission and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were consulted over the same, and the latter ultimately recommended her removal from service. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Holding that the home ministry lacks jurisdiction over AGMUT cadre officers, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had earlier set aside the proceedings initiated against Jaiswal, the report said.

The central government challenged the CAT order before the Delhi high court, which on April 1 this year gave a ruling in favour of Centre.

Jaiswal was among the 72 senior officers part of a bureaucratic reshuffle in February this year when the Delhi government has shifted or assigned additional responsibilities.

Padma Jaiswal, who was awaiting posting, was given the charge as special secretary, administrative reforms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON