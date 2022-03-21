Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Padma Awards: Late Gen Rawat, Ghulam Nabi Azad, SIIs Cyrus Poonawalla honoured

Padma Awards 2022: Late chairman of Gita Press Radhey Shyam's son received the Padma Vibhushan (Posthumous), in the field of literature and education. The other recipient of the Padma Vibhushan is General Rawat (posthumous).
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad receives his Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 06:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred Padma awards to recipients at a civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the Padma Bhushan awardees were senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla in the field of public affairs and trade and industry, respectively. Paralympic silver medalist Devendra Jhajharia was also conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Late chairman of Gita Press Radhey Shyam's son received the Padma Vibhushan (Posthumous), in the field of literature and education. The other recipient of the Padma Vibhushan is General Bipin Rawat (posthumous), the first Chief of Defence Staff, who died in a helicopter crash late last year.

Daughter of Gurmeet Bawa received her Padma Bhushan award (posthumous), in the field of art.

This year, eight eminent individuals are being given Padma Bhushan and 54 are being conferred with Padma Shri awards, besides the two Padma Vibhushan recipents.

